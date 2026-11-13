Bengaluru Pink Line Metro Launch: 5 Things To Know About Timings, Stations And Connectivity

Bengaluru's much-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line is set to become operational on November 14, bringing significant relief to commuters travelling across the city's southern neighbourhoods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 7.5-kilometre elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere (SG Palya) on November 13, with commercial operations scheduled to begin the following day.

Ahead of the inauguration, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda addressed a press conference at Vikasa Soudha, where he shared key details about train frequency, interchange facilities, station renaming, the proposed Orange Line and the State government's demand for a greater financial contribution from the Centre towards metro infrastructure.

Bengaluru Pink Line Metro Services To Begin On November 14

The elevated section of the Namma Metro Pink Line, extending 7.5 kilometres from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (SG Palya), will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 13. According to Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the stretch will be opened to the public from November 14.

The launch is expected to improve connectivity for residents and daily commuters in Bengaluru's southern neighbourhoods. The new stretch forms part of the larger Pink Line project and is expected to strengthen public transport connectivity across the city.

According to Krishna Byre Gowda, the groundbreaking ceremony, known as guddali pooje, for the Orange Line will be held within the next six months.

Pink Line Metro Train Frequency And Interchange Facilities

Commuters using the newly inaugurated Pink Line stretch will have access to interchange facilities at Silk Board Junction and near Jayadeva, allowing them to connect with other metro corridors.

Initially, trains will operate at intervals of eight minutes, with five trains deployed on the route. The Minister said the frequency of services would be increased depending on passenger demand and commuter usage.

With the addition of this 7.5-kilometre elevated section, Bengaluru's operational Namma Metro network will reach approximately 170 kilometres, marking an important step in the city's public transport expansion.

Orange Line Metro Groundbreaking Within Six Months

The State government has also announced plans to move ahead with the proposed Namma Metro Orange Line project.

According to Krishna Byre Gowda, the groundbreaking ceremony, known as guddali pooje, for the Orange Line will be held within the next six months.

The proposed corridor will connect JP Nagar 4th Phase with Hebbal. Once developed, the line is expected to improve connectivity between several important residential, commercial and transport hubs across Bengaluru.

Karnataka Government Seeks Greater Centre Contribution For Metro Projects

During the press conference, Krishna Byre Gowda raised concerns about the financial contributions made by the Central and State governments towards Bengaluru's metro infrastructure.

Although metro projects are generally described as having a 50:50 investment-sharing arrangement between the Centre and the State, the Minister claimed that the Karnataka government is actually bearing around 81% of the capital investment.

He also pointed out that the State government is responsible for covering any operational losses incurred by the Metro.

The Minister argued that the existing investment-sharing arrangement needs to be reconsidered, given Bengaluru's importance as a major business and technology hub. The city attracts investments from across the country and generates significant economic activity.

He added that the State government has decided to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a formal representation led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The government will urge the Centre to increase its financial contribution towards Bengaluru's metro infrastructure.

Three Bengaluru Pink Line Metro Stations Get New Names

Ahead of the Pink Line inauguration, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the renaming of three metro stations along the corridor.

The decision follows demands from local residents, particularly those in Bilekahalli, who had sought a change in the name of the IIMB Metro station. The approval came just a day before the inauguration, marking a significant outcome of the residents' campaign.

The three approved station name changes are as follows:

Existing Metro Station Name



IIMB

JP Nagar 4th Phase Tavarekere

New Approved Name



Bilekahalli IIMB

NS Palya JP Nagar 4th Phase SG Palya

The renaming is expected to help the stations better reflect the localities they serve and address the concerns raised by residents.

Pink Line Launch Marks Another Milestone ForBengaluru Metro

The inauguration of the 7.5-kilometre elevated stretch marks an important development for Bengaluru's public transport system. With commercial services beginning on November 14, commuters in the southern parts of the city will gain access to another section of the expanding Namma Metro network.

Along with the announcement of the Orange Line's upcoming groundbreaking ceremony and the approval of three station name changes, the Pink Line launch signals further progress in Bengaluru's metro expansion plans.

ನವೆಂಬರ್ 13ರಂದು ಮಾನ್ಯ ಪ್ರಧಾನಮಂತ್ರಿಯವರಿಂದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಪಿಂಕ್ ಲೈನ್‌ನ ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿರುವುದು, ನಗರದ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಸಾರಿಗೆ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಬಲಪಡಿಸುವ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಈ ಯೋಜನೆಯು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಸುಧಾರಿಸುವುದರ ಜೊತೆಗೆ, ಸಂಚಾರ ದಟ್ಟಣೆ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಮಾಡಲು ಮತ್ತು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರ ದೈನಂದಿನ ಪ್ರಯಾಣವನ್ನು ಸುಗಮಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಸಹಕಾರಿಯಾಗಲಿದೆ.

The inauguration of the first operational stretch of Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on November 13 marks another milestone in strengthening the city's public transport network.

A step towards better connectivity, reduced congestion and easier commutes for a #BetterBengaluru.

- Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) November 11, 2026