AAFT Confers IFTC Life Membership On Film India Expo CEO Mukesh Kumar
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In recognition of his initiative in presenting the inaugural Film India Expo at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Dr. Mukesh Kumar, CEO of Film India Expo, was presented with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) of AAFT by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and Marwah Studios.
Organised in association with AAFT, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Marwah Studios, the Expo marked an important step towards strengthening the cinema and media ecosystem in North India. It created a platform for collaboration, innovation, professional networking and new opportunities within the film and entertainment industry.
Presenting the membership, Dr. Marwah emphasised the importance of initiatives that connect creative talent, industry expertise and enterprise.“Film India Expo represents a valuable initiative for bringing the film and entertainment fraternity together. Stronger connections between industry professionals, institutions and emerging talent can open doors to new ideas, partnerships and growth. We are pleased to recognise Dr. Mukesh Kumar's initiative by welcoming him as a Life Member of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT,” said Dr. Marwah.
He highlighted the role of educational institutions in supporting the development of the creative economy.“North India has immense creative potential. Platforms such as Film India Expo can help translate that potential into professional opportunities. Through AAFT, ICMEI and Marwah Studios, we remain committed to encouraging meaningful engagement between education and industry,” he added.
Accepting the recognition, Dr. Mukesh Kumar expressed his appreciation for the association and support.“It is an honour to receive the Life Membership of IFTC. Film India Expo was conceived as a platform to encourage interaction, collaboration and growth across the cinema and entertainment sector. The association with AAFT, ICMEI and Marwah Studios has been deeply encouraging, and I thank Dr. Sandeep Marwah for recognising this initiative,” he said.“Our endeavour is to build on this beginning and create further opportunities for professionals, organisations and aspiring talent to connect and work together,” Dr. Kumar added.
The presentation celebrated an initiative aimed at expanding industry engagement and reaffirmed the shared commitment of the participating organisations to strengthening North India's film and media ecosystem.
Organised in association with AAFT, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Marwah Studios, the Expo marked an important step towards strengthening the cinema and media ecosystem in North India. It created a platform for collaboration, innovation, professional networking and new opportunities within the film and entertainment industry.
Presenting the membership, Dr. Marwah emphasised the importance of initiatives that connect creative talent, industry expertise and enterprise.“Film India Expo represents a valuable initiative for bringing the film and entertainment fraternity together. Stronger connections between industry professionals, institutions and emerging talent can open doors to new ideas, partnerships and growth. We are pleased to recognise Dr. Mukesh Kumar's initiative by welcoming him as a Life Member of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT,” said Dr. Marwah.
He highlighted the role of educational institutions in supporting the development of the creative economy.“North India has immense creative potential. Platforms such as Film India Expo can help translate that potential into professional opportunities. Through AAFT, ICMEI and Marwah Studios, we remain committed to encouraging meaningful engagement between education and industry,” he added.
Accepting the recognition, Dr. Mukesh Kumar expressed his appreciation for the association and support.“It is an honour to receive the Life Membership of IFTC. Film India Expo was conceived as a platform to encourage interaction, collaboration and growth across the cinema and entertainment sector. The association with AAFT, ICMEI and Marwah Studios has been deeply encouraging, and I thank Dr. Sandeep Marwah for recognising this initiative,” he said.“Our endeavour is to build on this beginning and create further opportunities for professionals, organisations and aspiring talent to connect and work together,” Dr. Kumar added.
The presentation celebrated an initiative aimed at expanding industry engagement and reaffirmed the shared commitment of the participating organisations to strengthening North India's film and media ecosystem.
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