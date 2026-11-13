Air Defense Downs 80 Of 117 Russian Drones Launched Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, on the night of November 12-13 (from 18:00 on November 12), Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 117 strike UAVs, including 63 jet-powered drones. The attack involved Shahed and Gerbera drones, as well as Parodiya-type decoy drones, launched from Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

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The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 80 enemy UAVs, including 39 jet-powered Shahed drones, as well as Gerberas and other types of drones.

Hits by enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 24 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at ten locations.