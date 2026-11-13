Trump Said To Have Urged Huang To Fight For His Job

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump spoke with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday, telling him to keep fighting for his job right before the tech executive stepped down because of a growing scandal, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump chose to stand by Huang even after American intelligence officials discovered the executive was involved with a woman suspected of being a Chinese agent. Huang had previously worked closely with the administration as an adviser on artificial intelligence.

Even though intelligence reports warned the president about the relationship prior to their trip to China last May, Trump did not take action. He later praised the departing executive publicly as a "legend" on social media.