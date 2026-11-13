ASEAN Should Seek New Consensus On Myanmar With UN Involvement - Analyst

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Linda Khoo

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 (NNN) -- With implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on Myanmar stalled, ASEAN should negotiate a new consensus involving the United Nations and use it as the basis for restoring Myanmar's political participation in the bloc in stages, an analyst said.

Datuk Dr Ilango Karuppannan, an adjunct professor at Taylor's University, said developments on the ground had overtaken the 5PC as a framework for responding to the crisis, although its objectives remained relevant.

Adopted by ASEAN leaders following the February 2021 military coup in Myanmar, the 5PC calls for an immediate cessation of violence, constructive dialogue among all parties and the provision of humanitarian assistance, among other measures.

“ASEAN should negotiate a new consensus with Myanmar, involving the United Nations, in exchange for Myanmar's phased reintegration into ASEAN,” he told Bernama ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila.

Ilango said any new agreement must include measurable commitments to reducing violence, advancing inclusive dialogue and improving humanitarian access.

It should also uphold refugees' right to return voluntarily, safely and with dignity, while providing credible protection for the Rohingya, he added.

Ilango, who is also an adjunct senior fellow at Nanyang Technological University's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore, said Myanmar's military authorities, opposition groups and ethnic organisations should all help shape the new consensus, with the involvement of the UN.

He said an agreement negotiated solely with the military authorities would be difficult to implement if the other parties rejected it.

“Separate discussions may be the practical starting point, focusing on humanitarian access, civilian protection and reducing violence.

“The permanent envoy should maintain these channels, with UN support. No single party should determine whom ASEAN can meet,” he said.

At an extended informal consultation on Myanmar in July, ASEAN foreign ministers proposed appointing a permanent special envoy to replace the system of rotating the role annually, according to media reports.

Responding to the proposal, Ilango said ASEAN's priority should be to reach a new agreement with Myanmar.

He said a permanent envoy would be needed if no agreement could be reached.

If Myanmar agreed to meet its obligations under a new framework, the appointment would be unnecessary. If appointed, the envoy should keep those discussions going with UN support, he added.

“No single party should determine whom ASEAN can meet,” he said.

On Myanmar's representation at ASEAN meetings, Ilango said the country's elections alone should not justify restoring full political participation.

He said ASEAN should ease restrictions in stages as Myanmar fulfils its commitments under a new agreement.

“ASEAN should avoid granting full reintegration upfront in exchange for promises. The process must be collectively agreed and tied to implementation,” he said.

Following the coup, ASEAN limited Myanmar's participation at high-level meetings to non-political representatives.

The Philippines, as ASEAN Chair for 2026, will roll out the red carpet for regional and world leaders attending the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme“Navigating Our Future, Together”.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will lead Malaysia's delegation to the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

United States President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are expected to attend the related summits, while United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to attend the ASEAN-UN Summit.

--NNN