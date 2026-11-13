NBPE Announces The Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited Announces the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

St Peter Port, Guernsey, 13 November 2026

Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited (“ NBPE” or the“ Company”) announces that an Extraordinary General Meeting (“ EGM”) will be held at 10:00am on the 1st December 2026, at Ground Floor, Mill Court, La Charroterie, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1EJ.

Since the Company's last Annual General Meeting held on 11 June 2026 (the“ 2026 AGM”), the Company has continued to undertake regular and accretive buybacks of Class A Shares, repurchasing 5,606,936 Class A Shares as of the Latest Practicable Date representing 88.7 per cent. of the 2026 AGM Authority.

Therefore, the Board is proposing that the buyback authority is refreshed to ensure the Company has the flexibility to continue to buy back Class A Shares before its next annual general meeting.

The Company's capital allocation framework is made up of two pillars: (1) allocating capital to the Company's investment programme to drive long-term NAV growth, and (2) returning capital to Shareholders in the form of dividends and Share buybacks. The flexibility of this framework is a direct result of the Company's co-investment model which allows the Board to allocate capital dynamically across both pillars, depending on market conditions and realisation outlook.

Since 1 January 2026, the Company has continued to allocate capital across both pillars. In the 10 months to 31 October 2026, $185 million of capital has been committed in 10 new investments, which are expected to be the engine for medium to long-term NAV growth. Alongside new investment activity, $182 million has been returned to Shareholders through dividends ($40 million) and Share buybacks ($142 million), a 78% increase from the 12 months to 31 December 20251. The increase in Share buybacks reflects the Board's confidence in the portfolio and its prospects, the Share price undervaluation of the portfolio, and the NAV per Share accretion opportunity that buybacks present. In the 9 months to 30 September 2026, Share buybacks have resulted in a $1.05 accretion to NAV per Share.

This increase in new investment pace and returns of capital has been supported by significant distributions from the portfolio, both from organic exits and proactive portfolio management, with $299 million of realisations from signed transactions announced to 30 September 2026, of which $195 million of proceeds had been received by that date.

The Notice of EGM will be dispatched to all shareholders and an electronic copy of the Notice of EGM will also be available on the Company's website Neuberger Private Equity Partners and at the National Storage Mechanism website at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Defined terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Notice of EGM.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason ...

Highvern Fund Services Limited +44 1481 668 732

...

About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit for more information, including /disclosure-global-communications for information on awards.

Data as of March 31, 2026.

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: ...

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: ...

All Neuberger figures are as of March 31, 2026, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit /disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

1 As of 31 October 2026, inclusive of cash settlements through 3 November 2026.