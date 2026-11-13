Eramet Launches A C.€500 Million Share Capital Increase With Preferential Subscription Rights
|13 November 2026
| Publication of the Company's press release describing the main features of the Rights Issue.
Publication by Euronext Paris of the notice relating to the Rights Issue announcing the listing of the Subscription Rights.
Deadline for the execution of purchases on the market of existing shares entitling their purchaser to the Subscription Right that will be detached therefrom.
|16 November 2026
|Detachment of the Subscription Rights and opening of the trading period for the Subscription Rights on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001401C5C5).
|17 November 2026
|Deadline for the recording in the account of existing shares entitling their holder to receive the Subscription Right.
|18 November 2026
|Opening of the subscription period for the Rights Issue.
|25 November 2026
|Closing of the trading period for the Subscription Rights.
|27 November 2026
|Closing of the subscription period for the Rights Issue(1).
|2 December 2026
| Publication of a press release by the Company announcing the results of the subscriptions to the Rights Issue.
Publication by Euronext Paris of a notice of results and admission to trading of the New Shares indicating the final amount of the Rights Issue and the allocation scale for subscriptions subject to reduction (à titre réductible).
|4 December 2026
| Settlement and delivery of the New Shares.
Issuance and admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the New Shares.
(1) The processing times required by account holders may lead them to bring forward the dates and times for receiving instructions from their clients who hold preferential subscription rights. Account holders must inform their clients through corporate action notices, and the investors concerned are invited to contact their account holder.
It will no longer be possible to buy or sell the Subscription Rights on the market after the close of trading on 25 November 2026.
Any Subscription Right not exercised before the end of the subscription period, i.e. by the close of trading on 27 November 2026, will automatically become null and void.
The New Shares will, as from their issue date, be fully fungible with the existing shares of Eramet and will be traded under the same listing line and the same ISIN code as the existing shares of Eramet (ISIN: FR0000131757).
INVESTOR RELATIONS
| INVESTOR CONTACT
Director of Investor Relations
Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
...
| PRESS CONTACT
Group Communications Director
Laurent Cicolella
+33 1 45 38 41 38
...
| Media Relations Officer
Nedjma Amrani
+33 7 65 65 44 49
...
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.
Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.
Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.
As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.
Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.
DISCLAIMER
Important information
No communication and no information in respect of this transaction may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any jurisdiction (other than France) where such steps would be required. The issue, the subscription for or the purchase of Eramet's securities may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Eramet assumes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.
This document is not and should not be construed as a“prospectus” within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the“ EU Prospectus Regulation”) or within the meaning of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the“ POATR”).
With respect to the member states of the European Economic Area other than France (the“ Member States”), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of securities requiring the publication of a prospectus in any Member States. As a result, any securities of Eramet may only be offered in Member States (i) to“qualified investors”, as defined by the EU Prospectus Regulation; (ii) to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons per Member State, other than“qualified investors” (as defined in the EU Prospectus Regulation); or (iii) in any other circumstances, not requiring Eramet to publish a prospectus as provided under Article 1(4) of the EU Prospectus Regulation; and provided that none of the offers mentioned in paragraphs (i) to (iii) above requires the publication of a prospectus by Eramet pursuant to Article 3 of the EU Prospectus Regulation, a supplement to the EU Prospectus Regulation pursuant to Article 23 of the EU Prospectus Regulation, or the publication of an Annex IX document pursuant to Article 1(4) of the EU Prospectus Regulation.
With respect to the United Kingdom, no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of securities requiring the publication of a prospectus in the United Kingdom. As a result, any securities of Eramet may only be offered in the United Kingdom (i) to“qualified investors”, as defined under paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the POATR; (ii) to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons, other than“qualified investors” (as defined under paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the POATR); or (iii) in any other circumstances falling within Part 1 of Schedule 1 to the POATR.
This document and any other materials in relation to the securities of Eramet have not been made, and have not been approved, by an“authorised person” within the meaning of Section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the“ FSMA”). As a consequence, this document is directed only at persons who (A) are located outside the United Kingdom or (B) are“qualified investors” within the meaning of paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the POATR (i) who are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the“ Order”), (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may be lawfully communicated (all such persons collectively being referred to as“ Relevant Persons”). Any securities are intended only for Relevant Persons and no invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or acquire the securities may be proposed or made other than with Relevant Persons. Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this document or any provision thereof. This document is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority within the meaning of Section 85 of the FSMA.
This document does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any State of the United States of America and the District of Columbia (the“ United States”). Securities may not be offered, subscribed or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements thereof. The securities of Eramet have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. Eramet does not intend to register any portion of the offering of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of its securities in the United States.
The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law and regulation.
The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or South Africa.
This document may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Canada, Australia, Japan or South Africa.
1 Acting through FSI-Equation, company owned by the French State
2 Acting through FSI Equation, a company owned by the French State
3 Voting rights actually exercised at general meetings, excluding treasury shares and shares deprived of voting rights, calculated based on the average free-float attendance at the 2024, 2025 and 2026 general meetings.
Attachment
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2026 11 13 - Eramet - PR - Launch of the capital increase - vF - Short form
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