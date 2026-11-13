ETX Moving Shares Practical Tips To Help East Texas Families Move With Pets Safely And With Less Stress

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The family-owned Tyler moving company offers a simple plan for keeping dogs, cats and other pets calm and secure before, during and after moving day

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ETX Moving, a family-owned and faith-driven moving company serving Tyler and the surrounding East Texas communities, is sharing practical guidance to help families plan a smoother move with their pets. For many households, dogs, cats and other animals are part of the family, and a move can be just as unsettling for them as it is for the people packing the boxes. ETX Moving encourages families to think about their pets early in the planning process so that moving day feels safer and calmer for everyone in the home.Pets tend to notice change before their owners say a word. Boxes start appearing in the hallway, furniture shifts around, closets empty out, and new people walk in and out of the house. For an animal that relies on routine and familiar surroundings, those changes can lead to hiding, pacing, restlessness, a loss of appetite or attempts to slip out an open door. ETX Moving believes that a little preparation can go a long way toward keeping pets comfortable and keeping the whole move on schedule.ETX Moving was founded by Mark Anthony Escobedo and Sarah Escobedo with a mission to serve others with the same honesty, care and dedication they would give their own family. That family-first approach is the reason the company wanted to share pet moving tips with the communities it serves. Whether a household is moving across Tyler, to a neighboring East Texas town or into a new apartment, the same basic plan can help a pet adjust.The first recommendation is to start early. Bringing out moving boxes and supplies a few weeks before the move gives pets time to get used to them, so they become part of the background instead of a sudden disruption. Families can pack one room at a time rather than turning the entire house upside down at once. Keeping a pet's bed, bowls, toys and favorite blanket in place until the very end helps the animal hold on to a sense of normal while everything else is changing.Routine matters as well. Feeding, walking and play times are anchors for most pets, so ETX Moving suggests keeping those on the same schedule as much as possible in the days leading up to the move. A regular walk or play session can also help burn off nervous energy. Owners who notice their pet becoming anxious can set aside a few extra minutes each day for quiet time and reassurance.Before moving day, it is a good idea to check that every pet's identification is up to date. Collars and tags should show a current phone number, and families whose pets are microchipped should confirm that the contact information linked to the chip is correct, adding the new address once it is known. A move is one of the times when a pet is most likely to slip away in an unfamiliar setting, and accurate identification makes it far easier to reunite with a lost animal.Families should also gather their pet's records and supplies in one place. That includes vaccination and veterinary records, any medications, food, treats, a leash, waste bags, litter supplies for cats and a few familiar toys. ETX Moving recommends packing these items in a separate bag or box that travels in the family vehicle rather than on the moving truck, so everything a pet needs for the first few days is close at hand. Families moving to a new area may also want to find a new veterinarian ahead of time and request that records be transferred.Pets with health conditions, older animals and pets that become very anxious during car rides may need extra planning. ETX Moving encourages families with these concerns to talk with their veterinarian well before moving day for advice that fits their individual pet.Dogs and cats often react to a move in different ways, so the plan can be adjusted for each. Many dogs take their cues from their owners and do well with extra exercise, a predictable schedule and a calm, upbeat tone during the busiest days. Cats, on the other hand, are often more sensitive to changes in their territory and may prefer a quiet hiding spot. Giving a cat access to its carrier, a familiar blanket and a covered space where it can retreat can make the days before the move less stressful.Households with more than one pet may find it helpful to plan for each animal separately. One pet may be relaxed while another becomes anxious, and pets that normally get along can be more irritable when their routines are disrupted. Separate carriers, separate feeding spots and a little extra space during the move help reduce tension between animals.Timing can also make a difference. When families have some flexibility, scheduling a move for a time of day or season that avoids extreme heat can be easier on pets, particularly older animals and breeds that are more sensitive to warm temperatures. Families can also plan the move around their pet's usual rest times when possible and avoid introducing new food or other changes during the same week.Moving day itself is often the most hectic part of the process for a pet. Doors are propped open, furniture is carried through hallways, and unfamiliar crew members are moving quickly from room to room. ETX Moving recommends setting up a quiet, closed room for pets, such as a bathroom or an emptied bedroom, with water, food, bedding, a litter box for cats and a favorite toy. A simple sign on the door asking everyone to keep it closed helps the crew and family members avoid an accidental escape.For some households, the calmest option is to have pets spend moving day away from the house altogether. A trusted friend, relative, pet sitter or boarding facility can keep a dog or cat comfortable while the home is being loaded. This also allows the family to focus on the move and to communicate with the crew without worrying about a pet underfoot.When it is time to travel, pets should ride in the family vehicle, never in the moving truck. Cats and small animals are generally safest in a secure, well-ventilated carrier, and dogs can travel in a crate or with a restraint designed for vehicles. Families can help a pet get comfortable by leaving the carrier or crate out in the days before the move with a familiar blanket inside. On longer drives, it helps to plan stops for water and short leashed walks, and pets should never be left alone in a parked car, especially during warm East Texas weather.Fish, birds, reptiles and other small pets often need special handling, since temperature changes and movement can affect them more than dogs or cats. Families with these animals should plan transport carefully and ask their veterinarian or a local specialty pet store for guidance specific to the species.Arriving at the new home brings its own set of adjustments. ETX Moving suggests setting up one room for the pet first, with its bed, bowls, toys and litter box, before letting it explore the rest of the house. Keeping doors and gates closed while unloading continues helps prevent escapes in the new neighborhood. Once the furniture is in place and the moving truck has left, pets can be introduced to the rest of the home one area at a time.Families should also take a few minutes to check the new home and yard for anything that could put a curious pet at risk. That can include gaps in fencing, loose window screens, exposed cords and small items left behind by previous occupants. Dogs should stay on a leash during the first walks around the neighborhood until they learn their new surroundings, and indoor cats are usually best kept inside while they adjust.Getting back to a normal routine as quickly as possible helps pets settle in. Regular meal times, walks and play sessions send a clear signal that life is continuing as usual. It is normal for some pets to take a few days or even a few weeks to fully adjust, and patience and extra attention can make that transition easier.A well-organized move also makes it easier to give pets the attention they need. ETX Moving offers local moving, residential moving and commercial moving, along with full packing, partial packing and unpacking services. The company also provides limited furniture assembly for select items. When a crew handles the packing, loading and unloading, families have more time and energy to focus on keeping their pets calm and comfortable throughout the day.Full packing customers receive packing materials such as boxes, tape, wrapping paper and bubble wrap, and the crew labels boxes to make unpacking easier. For customers who prefer to pack on their own, ETX Moving can supply boxes and materials before moving day. Unpacking services can help a household get its new home in order sooner, which also helps pets return to their normal routines more quickly.ETX Moving also asks families to let the crew know ahead of time if pets will be in the home on moving day. A quick heads-up allows the team to plan around a closed room, be mindful of open doors and work with the family to keep everyone safe. Clear communication before the move is part of the company's commitment to treating every customer's home and family with care.For families planning a move with pets, ETX Moving suggests keeping a short checklist in mind. Start packing early and keep pet items in place until the end. Maintain normal feeding and walking routines. Update identification tags and microchip information. Pack a separate bag of pet food, medications, records and comfort items that rides in the family vehicle. Set up a quiet, closed room or arrange for a pet sitter on moving day. Transport pets safely in the family car. Pet-proof the new home and set up a familiar space before letting pets explore.ETX Moving believes that a successful move is about more than getting furniture from one address to another. It is about helping a family settle into a new home with as little stress as possible, and for many East Texas households, that includes the pets who make a house feel like home. By planning ahead, keeping routines steady and keeping pets safely out of the way on moving day, families can help their animals adjust quickly and start enjoying their new space together.Families with questions about an upcoming move with ETX Moving in Tyler, TX can reach the team by phone or through the company website to discuss their move and request a free estimate.About ETX MovingETX Moving is a family-owned, faith-driven moving company founded by Mark Anthony Escobedo and Sarah Escobedo. The company provides local, residential and commercial moving, full and partial packing, unpacking and limited furniture assembly for families and businesses across Tyler and East Texas. ETX Moving operates under USDOT 4187188 and TxDMV No. 009889002C. To request a free estimate, call or text (903) 714-3873 or visit .Media ContactETX MovingAddress: 3800 Paluxy Dr Ste. 130, Tyler, TX 75703Phone: (903) 714-3873Website:

Mark Anthony Escobedo

ETX Moving

+1 (903) 714-3873

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ETX Moving Shares Practical Tips to Help East Texas Families Move With Pets Safely and With Less Stress News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 13, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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