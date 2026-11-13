115 Speakers At Bharat Summit Denied Entry To India, Claims Shashi Tharoor

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday criticised the Centre over allegedly refusing entry to speakers from abroad who were invited to address Bharat Summit.

The three-day summit began in Hyderabad on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday.

The Congress MP, who is one of the speakers at the event, said 115 speakers were refused entry to India or their visas were cancelled, apparently on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“A disappointing footnote to the Bharat Summit proceedings: when I got to Hyderabad, I learned that 115 of the 315 speakers whom the External Affairs Ministry had cleared for the event ended up being refused entry to India or having their visas cancelled, apparently on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is completely unclear under what provision of law the government has taken such a drastic step, but it is obviously impossible to reverse it since the conference concludes tomorrow,” Shashi Tharoor said in a post on 'X'.

“What a shame that a proud democracy has become so insecure that it must stifle any voices it fears will be critical!” he added.

In an earlier post, the Congress MP said he attended and addressed the opening day of the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, at which the Congress party is hosting experts from 70 countries for discussions on the emerging global order, India's strategic response, cooperative federalism and electoral integrity.

“I spoke at an afternoon discussion of International think-tanks from various countries and again at the opening dinner, where I have just delivered the keynote address on the changing world order,” he said.

He said the Summit has drawn around 1,000 delegates, including global policymakers, progressive leaders and senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The event will also focus on establishing a think tank called "Our World Institute". The event will also seek to establish a Global South-Global North platform. Senior policymakers and party leaders from some 70 countries are taking part in these discussions, he said.