BRS Releases Rap Song To Question Congress Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Hyderabad Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has released a special rap song questioning the Congress leadership over the unfulfilled promises made to the people of Telangana.

Through the song, titled around the theme of welcoming Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad, BRS raises questions over the Congress party's six guarantees and its key election promises.

The rap specifically highlights the promise of implementing six guarantees within 100 days, the Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, Rs 4,000 pensions and other assurances made by Congress before the Telangana Assembly elections in 2023.

The song also questions the government over the delay in fulfilling these commitments and asks Rahul Gandhi to explain the status of the promises made to Telangana.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao took to social media to question Rahul Gandhi ahead of his visit to attend the Bharat Summit being organised by the Telangana government.

Rama Rao asked the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition why he did not visit Telangana when different sections of people were staging protests over the unfulfilled promises of the state government.

“You didn't show up when students demanding jobs (that you promised) were being throttled & getting beaten up by Congress police. You were unperturbed when tribal women of Lagacharla were beaten, disrobed & molested for their lands. When Hydraa bulldozers were destroying homes of hardworking Telangana people- you were sleeping in Delhi. You had no time when over 10,000 trees were felled overnight, deers & peacocks, and a rich ecosystem was razed at Kancha Gachibowli HCU lands or when KBR park was being destroyed,” the BRS leader said in a post on 'X'.

“You didn't flinch when the Constitutional processes were being ridiculed & 10 BRS MLAs were being bought off to join Congress Women legislators' sarees were pulled, beaten in front of the Assembly - did you have a word to offer Rahul? You couldn't speak about farmer suicides, weaver suicides, journalists' midnight arrests, crony capitalism, land grabbing....!!! Your own MLAs & ministers are openly speaking about brazen corruption,” he said.

“You chose silence when it mattered! NOW! You waltz in shamelessly for a propaganda stunt with ₹100 Cr Telangana people's money. Where do you get off Rahul Gandhi,” asked Rama Rao.