Darshan Thoogudeepapavithra Gowda Jail Video Call: Actor's Release Remark And Latest Details

A secret conversation between actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda in jail has been revealed. They were talking, thinking the court video conference was cut. What did Darshan say about waiting for 4-5 months? Full details are here.

Bengaluru: A secret chat between Challenging Star Darshan Thoogudeepa and actress Pavithra Gowda, who are in jail for the Renukaswamy murder case, got out during a court video conference. They thought the connection was cut and started talking to each other, but everyone heard their words. Darshan told Pavithra to wait for just 4 to 5 months because the judge in the High Court will change. This has caused a lot of curiosity now.

What happened in the video conference hall?

They were attending the hearing from jail through video conference. The connection got cut due to technical reasons. The other accused in the hall went out. Thinking the video conference was completely disconnected, Darshan and Pavithra Gowda asked about each other's well-being. But the audio connection was still on, so their whole conversation got recorded.

Full details of Darshan and Pavithra Gowda's conversation:

Pavithra Gowda:Did you have food...? How is your back pain...? Is the physiotherapy done...? For how many days should you do it...?

Actor Darshan:My back is completely broken, it pains a lot. They are doing physiotherapy. Only 1 session is done, have to do more.

Pavithra Gowda: How many more days do we have to be in jail like this?

(For this question, Darshan showed '4' with his hand signal)

Pavithra Gowda:I can't stay here, it feels like hell.

Actor Darshan:Stay for 4 more months, the judge in the High Court will change.

Pavithra Gowda:Who? Is it Vishwajith Shetty...?

Actor Darshan: Yes. You stayed for this long, wait for another 4 to 5 months. Be mentally strong, make your heart strong.

The couple went silent as soon as the connection came back!

While they were talking about their jail struggles and hopes for bail, the video conference reconnected suddenly. As soon as the video turned on, Darshan and Pavithra Gowda realized it and went silent immediately. People are now discussing loudly if Darshan's hint of '4-5 months' is about the bail process.