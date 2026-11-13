The Era Of AI In Moving Services: Household Belongings Are Listed From Photos

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Istanbul, Türkiye - Differences between price quotes and the costs that arise on moving day are among the main problems consumers face in the home moving process. Underestimating the amount of belongings, failing to assess moving conditions sufficiently in advance and not clarifying the scope of service can lead to requests for additional fees and disputes during the move.

The cost of moving services is not determined solely by the number of rooms in a home. The amount and volume of belongings, the distance of the move, the floor levels of the buildings, elevator use, packing needs and special handling conditions also affect pricing. For this reason, accurately determining the amount of belongings and the scope of service before the move is important for both consumers and moving companies.

Operating in Istanbul since 1991, Cihan Nakliyat has developed an AI-powered online pre-survey application to digitize this process. The application aims to enable consumers to carry out a more comprehensive assessment before the move by listing the belongings in their homes from photos.

AI recognizes household belongings from photos

In the online pre-survey application available on Cihan Nakliyat's website, users can upload photos of their living room, bedroom, kitchen and other living spaces to the system. The AI-powered system detects household items in the images, such as sofas, tables, home appliances and wardrobes, and creates a digital inventory list.

Users can check the generated list, change the quantities of the detected items and manually add items the system could not identify. In this way, the inventory created through photo analysis is verified by the user and turned into a more comprehensive data set that can be used in planning the move.

Once the list of belongings is complete, the moving addresses, building characteristics and requested services are also taken into account to calculate the estimated cost of a move within Istanbul. A manual price calculation option is also offered for users who do not want to upload photos.

“We aim to reduce uncertainty before the move”

Mehmet Zaman Ayırkan, authorized representative and manager of Cihan Evden Eve Nakliyat Ticaret Ltd. Şti., states that the digital application was developed to reduce the lack of information before a move and to make the pricing process easier to understand.

Ayırkan commented on the subject as follows:

“The first step toward accurate pricing in home moving is correctly determining the belongings to be moved and the scope of service. However, in the traditional method, this information often relies on phone calls and the customer's description of the amount of belongings. This can lead to differences between the initial price quoted and the conditions that arise on moving day. We aimed to make this process more transparent and predictable by using technology. Thanks to the system we have developed, users can list their belongings from photos, check this list and get information about the estimated cost before the move.”

Storage needs can also be calculated digitally

The digital tools developed by Cihan Nakliyat are not limited to home moving. A volume calculation tool offered to consumers who want to store their belongings for a certain period also helps determine the required storage space in advance.

By selecting the types and quantities of furniture, home appliances and other items they will store, users can calculate the total volume of their belongings in cubic meters. Based on the calculated volume, the system recommends a suitable storage unit size. The aim is to prevent users from choosing storage space that is larger than they need or insufficient.

The company's website also features an informative guide on moving contracts. This content helps consumers learn about contract terms and the scope of service before purchasing moving services.

Digitalization and price transparency come to the fore in the moving industry

The spread of digitalization in the service sector also brings with it consumers' expectation of access to more information before making a purchase. In areas such as moving, where the scope of service and cost depend on various variables, tools such as digital inventory creation, online pre-surveys and volume calculation are among the solutions that make service planning easier.

By bringing the process from item detection to estimated cost calculation into the digital environment, Cihan Nakliyat's AI-powered pre-survey application aims to reduce uncertainty in the pricing and planning stages of moving services.