Paribu Unveils Its New Products At The DECADE DECODED Launch

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Istanbul, Türkiye - Paribu, one of Türkiye's leading financial technology companies, marked its tenth year with DECADE DECODED, a launch event held at Paribu Art on November 11, 2026. At the event, streamed live on Paribu's YouTube and X accounts, innovations were introduced including Paribu Intelligence, an artificial intelligence integrated into the entire Paribu experience; Paribu Terminal, a professional trading station opened to everyone free of charge; and Paribu TV, an AI-native financial media outlet.

Taking its name from Paribu's decade of building trust while staying within the rules and from the beginning of simplifying an increasingly complex new finance, DECADE DECODED brought together representatives of the financial world, members of the press, civil society and Paribu stakeholders. At the event, where the opening and closing speeches were delivered by Paribu Founder and CEO Yasin Oral, members of Paribu's product, technology and engineering teams took the stage. The new products and services were presented under the headings of new ways of investing, trading, discovering, going deeper, scaling, trust and experiencing.

The AI that thinks with Paribu data: Paribu Intelligence

The first product introduced at the launch was Paribu Intelligence, an artificial intelligence that thinks with Paribu data and acts with user approval. Embedded in every experience on Paribu, Paribu Intelligence reads the market, the news flow and the user's portfolio at the same time, turning what is asked into charts, interactive information cards and orders ready to be executed. Paribu Intelligence can build strategies and carry out any transaction a user can perform on Paribu, while final approval always remains with the user.

Accessible from the search bar on the home page and from its own tab, Paribu Intelligence generates every response with real-time data and explains market movements together with their causes. Communicating with all of Paribu's services and shaped by the user's portfolio and habits, Paribu Intelligence can handle every stage from question to approval.

Professional trading station Paribu Terminal is free for everyone

The second highlight of the launch was Paribu Terminal, a professional trading station opened to all Paribu users free of charge. Bringing together dozens of data points and trading capabilities, from price charts and trading volume to heat maps and whale movements, in a modular workspace, Paribu Terminal is currently accessible via the web. Paribu Terminal will soon also be available on desktop with Mac and Windows applications.

Offering ready-made views and customizable with more than 50 modules fed by Paribu's data layer, Paribu Terminal's modules work independently of one another and do not slow each other down, even under heavy use. Behind every order on the Terminal is Hyper Engine, Paribu's matching engine capable of processing 7.6 million orders per second. Designed with long working hours in mind, Paribu Terminal comes with six color themes and a color blindness mode.

AI-native financial media: Paribu TV

Having presented its news flow in the GM tab of its app since the July update, Paribu now broadcasts carefully selected data and news from hundreds of sources 24/7 with Paribu TV, introduced at DECADE DECODED. Crypto and stock tickers, breaking news, news-related charts, summaries of reports from brokerage firms, regulators and rating agencies, and the day's economic calendar all appear in the same stream on Paribu TV. Paribu TV can be watched live on Paribu's YouTube channel.

Behind Paribu TV is a news engine that feeds eight different distribution channels. Scanning national and international sources, the engine classifies thousands of news items every day, measures their impact on prices, scores them and matches them with the relevant assets, while Paribu's editorial team gives the final approval on importance and accuracy. The Data and Research Platform, announced as the next step after Paribu TV, will offer the data layer that powers Paribu Terminal, with all its modules, to everyone free of charge.

Turkish lira and US dollar in the same order book: global liquidity

Offering trading in Turkish lira pairs since its founding, Paribu announced that it has connected the TL order book it has grown over ten years to US dollar liquidity supported by global and local market makers. With this innovation, called global liquidity, TL and US dollar pairs meet in the same order book on Paribu, allowing users to trade with the same depth regardless of which currency they use to buy an asset.

Corporate account opening made easier; USDC and USDT to be added to Getiri

Serving more than 100 corporate users, ranging from technology companies and sports clubs to public institutions, foundations and associations, Paribu has also made opening a corporate account easier. An account manager is assigned to every corporate account opened on behalf of a legal entity, and organizations can define permission-based access for different users through dedicated screens. The corporate account offers daily yield in Turkish lira, staking at special rates on more than 25 crypto assets, programmatic trading via API, advantageous commissions, high limits, advanced reporting tools and audit-ready transaction reports.

Paribu's Getiri product, announced in July and offering flexible and fixed-term pools in 25 assets, will also expand with stablecoins. According to the announcement made at the launch, USDC and USDT will be added to Paribu Getiri very soon.

ColdShield® and Paribu Custody: An architecture that does not assume trust

The launch also covered the Paribu infrastructure on which all the products introduced at DECADE DECODED run. It was noted that Paribu has been investing in asset security and custody technology since 2020 and develops its critical systems in-house. Paribu Custody, the custody infrastructure of Paribu, which turned its in-house custody technology ColdShield® into a product for institutions in 2024, holds SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications. Supporting more than 90 networks and more than 1,000 tokens, Paribu Custody has facilitated over 150 billion US dollars in volume across more than 60 million transactions to date.

Paribu Pass expands with social features

The event also shared the social features and roadmap of Paribu Pass, Paribu's ticketing and arts and culture platform. With the“Who's going?” feature, users can see other users attending an event, if they have chosen to share it, as well as which events friends in their contacts will attend, and can gift tickets. Pass level privileges will soon expand with Paribu Points: every ticket purchased on Paribu Pass and every transaction made on Paribu will be returned to users as Paribu Points. On Paribu Pass, which will be open to anyone who wants to build a community, users will be able to create their own events, from book clubs to morning runs.

Yasin Oral:“The new era of finance began this morning”

Drawing attention at the close of the event to the fact that finance has entered a new era in which artificial intelligence is changing the way people understand money, make decisions and access markets, Paribu Founder and CEO Yasin Oral said:“We founded Paribu ten years ago so as not to be a bystander to this transformation, in which the internet fundamentally changed our relationship with information and money. If there is a healthy market for retail investment in Türkiye today, Paribu is one of its pioneers. Just as we pioneered this field in 2017 when blockchain was at the beginning of the road, today we are carrying the flag of the next transformation: artificial intelligence. With Paribu Intelligence, we have started the era of investing with AI in Türkiye. Paribu Terminal, meanwhile, is the new standard for professional trading in Türkiye. Turkish investors no longer need any other platform. Paribu's second decade begins in 2027. We will write that decade from here, from Türkiye, as well. The new era of finance began this morning.”

DECADE DECODED can be watched in full on Paribu's YouTube channel. Details about the event are available at paribu/decade-decoded.