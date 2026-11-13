Urban Transformation Goes Digital

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Istanbul, Türkiye - According to October 2026 data from the Presidency of Urban Transformation, 2 million 761 thousand independent units in Türkiye have been included in the scope of transformation since 2012, while the transformation of 2 million 378 thousand independent units has been completed. As part of transformation activities securing the lives and property of 12 million citizens, approximately 351 billion Turkish liras in public support had been provided as of the end of September for payments such as rent assistance and interest support, as well as project and expropriation costs. However, the obstacles to transformation on this scale are not limited to financing.

Agreement among property owners, the comparison of offers and the documentation of decisions also affect the progress of the process. Developed in response to these needs, 360Dönüşüm has been launched in Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir and Bursa. Bringing the parties to urban transformation together in a shared digital file for each building, the platform is still in its early stages. While most users are property owners and building managers, the contractor and consultant side is gradually expanding.

360Dönüşüm Founder Architect Serap Sayar Soyyiğit described the starting point of the platform as follows:“Throughout our 25 years of experience in the construction and renovation sector, we have closely witnessed the problems faced by both property owners and contractors. Decisions being made in messaging groups, offers being submitted under different conditions and documents being stored in a scattered way make it difficult to follow the process and for the parties to reach agreement. In a process that spans years, there is no common ground that brings decisions, documents and commitments together. However, a shared system in which everyone can access the same information, decisions are kept on record and offers can be compared transparently can make the process easier. We developed the 360Dönüşüm platform to meet this need and to make the urban transformation process more orderly, transparent and traceable for all parties.”

Research highlights lack of information and trust issues

The difficulties experienced in urban transformation are also reflected in academic research. Research based on a 2026 study with the participation of local government experts in Istanbul reveals that, in addition to financial difficulties, information pollution, lack of transparency, limited participation and distrust of contractor firms slow down transformation. Disagreements among property owners, contractor selection, permit procedures and legal disputes add to these challenges.

Developed by Sercair Teknoloji ve Bilişim A.Ş. at İTÜ ARI Teknokent, 360Dönüşüm aims to prevent decisions, offers and documents related to a building's renovation from being scattered across different channels. On the web and mobile app, property owners can record their decisions through voting and dated minutes. Offers received from contractors based on the same specifications can be compared side by side. Different versions of contracts and on-site records of construction progress are also kept in the building's digital file. In this way, property owners, building managers, contractors and consultants can access the information they need and put their views on record.

No commission

Developed after 25 years of construction and renovation experience and 3 years of field interviews, the 360Dönüşüm platform offers address and parcel summary queries and the opening of a basic building file free of charge. The platform does not take a commission from agreements between parties and does not sell rankings or visibility. 360Dönüşüm, which bases its revenue model on infrastructure services, shares its neutrality principles publicly on its website.