Cosmetovigilance Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cosmetovigilance Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis The global cosmetovigilance market size was valued at USD 11.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 11.71 billion in 2026 to USD 16.87 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.67%. North America dominated the cosmetovigilance market with a share of 36.8% in 2025. Cosmetovigilance refers to the monitoring, assessment, and prevention of adverse effects associated with cosmetic products after they reach consumers. It involves collecting and analyzing reports of skin irritation, allergic reactions, and other unwanted effects linked to cosmetic use. These activities help improve product safety, support regulatory compliance, and protect consumer health. Cosmetovigilance Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 11.19 billion2026 Market Size USD 11.71 billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 16.87 billionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 4.67%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 36.8% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 10.74%Segment Insights By Phase Type Leading Segment Phase IV Market Share in 2025 29.5% By Service Type Fastest-growing Segment Post-marketing CAGR (2026–2034) 10.12% By Category Leading Segment Skincare Market Share in 2025 39.1% By Service Provider Fastest-growing Segment Contract Outsourcing CAGR (2026–2034) 10.37% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Digital Cosmetic Safety Reporting Platforms The cosmetovigilance market analysis highlights how the need for faster reporting of cosmetic-related adverse reactions is encouraging the adoption of digital safety reporting platforms. The transition toward online forms and centralized reporting systems helps manufacturers and regulators collect, track, and review consumer complaints more efficiently. For example, the European Commission's Cosmetic Products Notification Portal (CPNP) supports electronic submission of cosmetic product information for regulatory oversight. 02 AI-Based Toxicity Prediction The need for earlier identification of potentially harmful cosmetic ingredients is encouraging the use of AI-based toxicity prediction tools. The transition toward computational models helps safety teams assess ingredient risks and prioritize substances for further testing. For example, the OECD's QSAR Toolbox supports the use of computational methods to evaluate chemical hazards and inform safety assessments. Cosmetovigilance Market Dynamics 01 Stringent Cosmetic Product Safety Regulations Drive Market Strict cosmetic safety rules and adverse event reporting requirements encourage manufacturers to invest in product monitoring and compliance services. These obligations create business opportunities for cosmetovigilance providers that support safety documentation and regulatory reporting. For example, companies selling cosmetics in the European Union must follow the EU Cosmetics Regulation, including requirements for reporting serious undesirable effects. 02 Consumer Awareness of Cosmetic Side Effects Market Demand Greater awareness of allergic reactions, skin irritation, and other cosmetic-related effects encourages consumers to report adverse experiences. This feedback increases the need for safety monitoring services among cosmetic brands and supports demand for post-market surveillance. For example, skincare companies monitor customer complaints about reactions to products containing retinol or fragrance ingredients to assess potential safety concerns. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Cosmetovigilance Market

Drivers Market Impact Stringent Cosmetic Product Safety Regulations Regulatory requirements for product safety assessments and adverse event reporting encourage cosmetic manufacturers to invest in monitoring and compliance services. Consumer Awareness of Cosmetic Side Effects Greater awareness of allergic reactions, skin irritation, and other product-related effects encourages consumers to report adverse experiences, supporting cosmetovigilance activities. Expansion of Cosmetic Product Launches Frequent launches across skincare, haircare, and makeup categories increase the need for safety monitoring throughout product lifecycles. International Cosmetic Trade and Market Entry Cross-border product distribution requires companies to meet different safety and reporting requirements, supporting the use of specialized cosmetovigilance services. Dermatological Testing and Clinical Safety Assessment Product testing and post-market safety evaluations create requirements for adverse event analysis and risk assessment among cosmetic manufacturers. Brand Reputation and Product Liability Management Cosmetic companies invest in safety surveillance to identify product-related issues, manage complaints, and reduce reputational and legal risks.

01

Content Licensing and Distribution Restrictions Restrain Market Expansion

Exclusive licensing agreements and regional distribution rights can limit the availability of popular titles across different platforms and territories. These restrictions can reduce content variety and make it difficult for VoD providers to attract subscribers in markets where access to premium programming is limited.

02

High Content Acquisition and Production Expenses

Rising competition for premium titles and original programming increases spending on licensing fees, production, and talent. These financial pressures can reduce profit margins and limit the ability of smaller VoD platforms to maintain competitive content libraries.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Video on Demand (VoD) Market

Restraints Market Impact Content Licensing and Distribution Restrictions Exclusive content agreements and regional distribution rights can limit the availability of popular titles across platforms and markets. These restrictions can weaken content variety and make it difficult for providers to attract and retain subscribers. High Content Acquisition and Production Expenses Competition for premium titles and original productions increases spending on licensing, talent, and content development. These financial pressures can reduce profitability and limit the ability of smaller platforms to expand their libraries. Subscription Fatigue Among Consumers Multiple streaming subscriptions can increase household entertainment spending and encourage users to cancel or rotate services. This behavior can raise subscriber churn and restrict recurring revenue growth for VoD providers. Digital Piracy and Unauthorized Content Distribution Illegal streaming websites and unauthorized downloads provide access to copyrighted content without payment. This activity can reduce legitimate viewership and subscription revenue for content owners and streaming platforms. Regional Content Preferences and Language Diversity Differences in language, cultural interests, and viewing habits require platforms to maintain varied content libraries. Limited availability of relevant local programming can reduce audience engagement and restrict subscriber growth in regional markets.

01

Dermatological Patch Testing Services Offers Growth Opportunities

Cosmetic manufacturers, skincare brands, and dermatology clinics benefit from patch testing services that evaluate skin reactions to ingredients and finished products before wider commercial use. Contract testing, clinical evaluation, and customized safety assessment packages create revenue opportunities for providers such as Eurofins Scientific, SGS, and Intertek Group.

02

Cosmetic Ingredient Safety Assessment

Cosmetic manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and personal care brands benefit from ingredient safety assessments that evaluate potential irritation, sensitization, and other health risks. Toxicological reviews, ingredient testing, safety documentation, and regulatory consulting create revenue avenues for companies such as Bureau Veritas, TÜV SÜD, and Etox International, supporting cosmetovigilance market growth.

Cosmetovigilance Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Phase Type

Phase IV dominated the phase type segment with a share of 29.5% in 2025. Its leading position is supported by continued monitoring of product safety and performance after regulatory approval. Post-approval studies and real-world safety assessments sustain the need for Phase IV activities.

Phase III is registering a CAGR of 9.92% during the forecast period. Increasing clinical trial complexity and the need to evaluate treatment safety and efficacy in larger patient groups support demand for Phase III services.

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By Service Type

Pre-marketing is registering a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period. Increasing cosmetic product launches and the need for safety assessments before commercialization support demand for pre-marketing services.

Post-marketing is registering a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period. Continued monitoring of consumer reactions, adverse event reporting, and regulatory compliance supports the adoption of post-marketing services.

By Category

Skincare dominated the category segment with a share of 39.1% in 2025. Its leading position is supported by the wide use of skincare products, including moisturizers, sunscreens, and anti-aging formulations. Frequent product launches and exposure to diverse ingredients increase the need for safety monitoring.

Makeup is registering a CAGR of 9.47% during the forecast period. Increasing product launches, evolving beauty preferences, and the need for cosmetic safety assessments support demand for cosmetovigilance services across makeup products.

By Service Provider

In-house services are registering a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period. Cosmetic manufacturers continue to maintain internal safety teams to manage product monitoring, consumer feedback, and regulatory responsibilities.

Contract outsourcing is registering a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period. Increasing regulatory requirements and the need for specialized safety-monitoring expertise encourage companies to outsource adverse event management and compliance activities.

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Cosmetovigilance Market Regional OutlookNorth America Cosmetovigilance Market

The North America cosmetovigilance market accounted for the dominant share of 36.8% in 2025.

United States Cosmetovigilance Market

Under the modernization of cosmetics regulation act (MoCRA), companies must report serious cosmetic adverse events to the FDA within 15 business days and submit follow-up information received within one year within another 15-business-day period. Mandatory product listing and annual updates also increase the need for structured safety records and post-market monitoring.

Canada Cosmetovigilance Market

Health Canada requires manufacturers and importers to notify the regulator within 10 days of a cosmetic's first sale, with updated notifications also due within 10 days of relevant changes, including formulation changes. This continuing product-level notification system creates scope for stronger ingredient tracking and safety-data management alongside post-market surveillance.

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Europe Cosmetovigilance Market

The Europe cosmetovigilance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.74% during the forecast period.

U.K. Cosmetovigilance Market

The office for product safety and standards recorded 69 serious undesirable effect (SUE) notifications in 2024–25, demonstrating the continuing role of adverse-event reporting in cosmetic oversight. Its 2025–26 delivery report continues to identify SUE notifications as a monitored activity, supporting the need for reliable reporting and case-management systems.

Germany Cosmetovigilance MarketCommission regulation (EU) 2026/78 entered into force on 2 February 2026 and became applicable on 1 May 2026, amending cosmetic rules for substances classified as carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic for reproduction. These ingredient restrictions increase the importance of safety assessments, formulation reviews and ongoing monitoring of products already on the market Pacific Cosmetovigilance Market

The Asia Pacific cosmetovigilance market accounted for a regional share of 23.1% in 2025.

Japan Cosmetovigilance Market

Japan's PMDA framework includes reporting of serious adverse reactions associated with cosmetics and quasi-drugs, with 15-day and 30-day reporting timelines depending on the case. PMDA also encourages electronic reporting to support faster and more accurate safety-data management, strengthening the case for digital cosmetovigilance systems.

China Cosmetovigilance Market

The NMPA's december 2025 reform plan calls for upgrading the national cosmetics adverse-reaction monitoring platform, improving data quality and sharing monitoring information nationally. Its longer-term regulatory targets include stronger risk-prevention capabilities by 2030 and an internationally advanced cosmetics safety regulatory system by 2035.

India Cosmetovigilance Market

A CDSCO public notice dated 18 May 2026 reiterated restrictions on prohibited cosmetic ingredients, misleading product claims and the use of cosmetics as injectable treatments, while inviting public reports of violations. This regulatory focus could increase the need for complaint documentation, ingredient-risk assessment and post-market safety monitoring, although India does not yet have an equivalent dedicated national cosmetovigilance framework in the cited notice

Competitive Landscape

The cosmetovigilance market is moderately fragmented, with cosmetic manufacturers, regulatory consulting firms, safety assessment providers, contract research organizations, and specialized monitoring service providers competing in this space players such as Poseidon CRO, AxeRegel, PharSafer, AB Cube, and Aixial Group are estimated to collectively account for 20–25% of the global cosmetovigilance market share.

Established players compete through regulatory expertise, safety monitoring capabilities, global reach, compliance support, and advanced reporting systems, while the cosmetovigilance market ecosystem also includes emerging players that focus on AI-based safety assessment, digital reporting platforms, cost-effective services, and specialized toxicity analysis solutions.

Pre-clinical Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV

Pre-marketing Post-marketing

Skincare Makeup Haircare Perfume and Deodorants

In-house Contract Outsourcing

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cosmetovigilance Market Poseidon CRO (France AxeRegel (France) PharSafer (United Kingdom) AB Cube (France) Aixial Group (France) Di Renzo Regulatory Affairs (Italy Accenture plc (Ireland) OC Vigilance (France) SKILLPHARMA S.r.l. (Italy) Proclinical Limited (United Kingdom)Key Industry Developments October 2026 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance on mandatory cosmetic product recalls under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA). The guidance clarifies regulatory procedures and responsibilities when cosmetic products may cause serious adverse health consequences, strengthening post-market safety monitoring and compliance requirements. May 2026 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published an update on the implementation of MoCRA, highlighting expanded regulatory oversight, cosmetic safety requirements and adverse event reporting responsibilities. The update reinforces the need for structured cosmetovigilance systems among manufacturers and responsible persons. March 2026 Laboratoires Expanscience expanded its cosmetovigilance and product safety programs through enhanced real-world safety data collection and digital reporting tools. The expansion supports continuous safety assessment for cosmetic products. July 2025 Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) published a scientific study examining 1,714 cosmetic adverse-event reports collected through its Cosmovigilance Database between 2020 and 2023. The findings highlighted reporting patterns, product-related reactions and contamination concerns, supporting improvements in cosmetic safety surveillance and reporting practices ScopeSegmentation By Phase Type 5By Service Type 2By Category 4By Service Provider 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Poseidon CRO (France) · AxeRegel (France) · PharSafer (United Kingdom) · AB Cube (France) · Aixial Group (France)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The cosmetovigilance market size is valued at USD 11.71 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 16.87 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 36.8% in 2025. The leading players in this market are Poseidon CRO, AxeRegel, PharSafer, AB Cube, Aixial Group. The cosmetovigilance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.