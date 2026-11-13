Green Investment, Renewable Energy Top Turkmenistan-GGGI Agenda

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) have addressed opportunities to deepen cooperation on green investment, renewable energy and climate technologies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported on Friday, November 13.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Malle Fofana, Deputy Executive Director and Head of the Green Growth Programme Delivery Directorate at GGGI, on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.

According to the report, the sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in sustainable development, the transition to a green economy and addressing climate change.

Particular attention was paid to attracting green investment, introducing environmentally friendly technologies, improving energy efficiency and developing renewable energy sources.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side outlined measures being implemented in the country, as well as its international initiatives on environmental protection and climate change.

The discussions also covered Turkmenistan's initiative to establish a Regional Centre for Climate Technologies for Central Asia. The proposed center is intended to strengthen regional cooperation, develop technological capacity and promote practical solutions for climate change adaptation.

Headquartered in Seoul, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is a treaty-based intergovernmental organization established at the UN Rio+20 Conference in 2012 following an initiative of the Republic of Korea to support developing and emerging economies in pursuing green growth and climate-resilient development. The institute currently works with more than 50 member states and partner governments, providing policy advice, technical assistance and project preparation across areas including climate action, sustainable finance, renewable energy, resilient infrastructure and natural resource management.

GGGI's 2025-2026 country program for Turkmenistan focuses on supporting the country's climate commitments, including methane emissions reduction, renewable energy expansion, energy efficiency and green economic diversification. The institute also plans to help mobilize climate finance and strengthen institutional capacity to implement sustainable development projects. Earlier this year, representatives of Turkmenistan and GGGI held meetings in Seoul to discuss expanding cooperation, while the sides continue work toward concluding the Host Country Agreement, which is expected to facilitate the institute's long-term presence and operations in the country.