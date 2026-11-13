Henrik Juuel to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic in 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that Henrik Juuel has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down as Chief Financial Officer. Henrik Juuel will remain in his role until end of April 2027 to ensure a smooth transition and support the onboarding of his successor. The Board has initiated a search process to identify the Company's next CFO.

Since joining Bavarian Nordic in 2018, Henrik Juuel has been a key contributor to the Company's transformation into a leading global vaccine company. Under his financial leadership, the Company successfully executed several strategic acquisitions, expanding its commercial footprint to support long-term growth and value creation. Henrik has been instrumental in strengthening the Company's financial position, supporting strong cash flow generation and a balanced approach to capital allocation.

Reflecting on his tenure with Bavarian Nordic, Henrik Juuel said:“After eight rewarding years with Bavarian Nordic, I have decided that the time is right for me to step down from my role as CFO and create more space for family and personal priorities. It has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented and dedicated colleagues and to contribute to the company's development during a period of significant growth and change. I would like to thank the Board of Directors, the Executive Management team, our employees, and our shareholders for their trust, support, and partnership over the years. I remain firmly committed to the company, focused on supporting Tarja Stenvall in her role as our new CEO, and to secure a smooth handover to my successor. I am pleased to leave Bavarian Nordic in a very strong financial position and with a talented team to deliver on its ambitions, and I look forward to following its continued success.”

Chair of the Board of Directors, Anne Louise Eberhard, said:“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Henrik for his invaluable contribution to Bavarian Nordic over the past eight years. Throughout his tenure, he has provided exceptional financial leadership and strategic counsel during a period of significant growth and transformation for the Company. His dedication, sound judgment, and long-term perspective have helped strengthen the foundation for Bavarian Nordic's next phase of growth. Henrik's retirement from executive life is truly well deserved, and I wish him all the best in this next chapter of his life.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact investors:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ..., Tel: +45 44 74 99 58

Contact media:

Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, ..., Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

Company Announcement no. 53 / 2026

This announcement contains publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

Henrik Juuel to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic in 2027