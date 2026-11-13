PM Modi Praises HV Sheshadri at Prashanti Kutiram Jubilee Function

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): PM Modi on Friday attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, Bengaluru. Speaking at the event the PM praised the contriubution of writer HV Sheshadri in nation building, highlighting how the writer worked to prepare "dedicated, capable, disciplined citizens"

"Friends, along with the grand jubilee of Prashanti Kuttrem, this year we are celebrating the birth centenary of the revered H.V. Sheshadri. I pay my respectful homage. Sheshadri dedicated his entire life to furthering the mission of nation-building through the creation of the H.V. Seshadri Institute," PM Modi said. "He knew that to take the country to the pinnacle of success it would require dedicated, capable, and disciplined citizens. Sheshadri ji devoted himself to preparing such individuals," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's efforts in presenting India's culture and science to the world. "When the country was shackled by the chains of slavery, millions of freedom fighters were fighting for independence on one side... while on the other, there were national sages like Swami Vivekananda, who awakened India's spiritual consciousness. Showed India's youth the path of yoga. Over the past 12 years, India has confidently presented its culture, its identity, and its knowledge and science to the world. This is why the whole world now celebrates International Day of Yoga at India's initiative. Yoga asanas have also been recognized as a competitive sport in India. Events such as Khelo India and the National Games have also created new opportunities for yoga asanas. These changes are very important for India. They have also opened up opportunities for people involved. We have encouraged research related to Ayurveda and Ayurveda-based patents, and today we are seeing the results of that too. Exports of AYUSH and herbal products from India are steadily increasing, the PM said.

The event is being held at S-VYASA, Prashanti Kutiram, Bengaluru, organised by the S-VYASA Registered Society in memory of Sheshadri. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale is the distinguished guest on the occasion. HV Sheshadri was an Indian writer, activist, and an RSS leader. The Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and the birth centenary of author H.V. Sheshadri are being held at the S-VYASA University. The program is being organised by the S-VYASA Registered Society in memory of Sheshadri. Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Governor Sudha Yadav was also present. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru. The elevated section of Namma Metro's Pink Line will push city's operational metro network beyond the 100-km mark for the first time new corridor connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere covers six stations - Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB (Bilekahalli-IIMB), JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, Tavarekere. The final Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) inspection, the last formal step before passenger services begin, was completed on October 8, 2026; CMRS safety clearance followed, announced on October 28, 2026. The underground section is targeted for 2027, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the Union Council of Ministers meeting on November 18 (Wednesday) to discuss the government's top priorities, upcoming plans, and the way forward for the government. (ANI)