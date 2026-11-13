Madurai Tanishq Showroom Heist: Masked Thief Steals Over 20 Kg Jewellery Worth Rs 50 Crore, Escapes Via Lift Shaft

A lone thief broke into a newly-opened Tanishq showroom in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and fled with gold and diamond jewellery worth about Rs 50 crore, in a daring overnight heist. The suspect entered the shop through an entrance next to the lift shaft, where installation work was being done, according to CCTV evidence.

When staff members arrived at the showroom on Thursday morning and saw that jewelry on display for sale was missing, the theft became apparent. The police were promptly notified by the personnel, who hurried to the scene and began an inquiry. Preliminary estimations indicate that the shop held about 13 kilograms of gold jewellery and 3 kg of diamond jewellery.

Officials are presently conducting an inventory to determine the precise number and worth of the stolen ornaments. A guy reportedly entered the showroom through an aperture next to the lift shaft while wearing a full-face mask and all black, according to an analysis of CCTV evidence.

Investigators believe he entered the facility and went to the ground-floor showroom using a rope that was put in place for the ongoing lift repair. The showroom opened on October 14 and is situated in a three-story structure. The bottom floor was being used for sales, the second story was empty, and work was being done on the third floor to build jewelry lockers.

Construction Was Still Underway

There were still a number of ongoing construction and maintenance tasks, such as painting, plumbing, electrical, and elevator installation. For the ongoing renovation, an iron scaffolding structure has also been built at the back of the building. The scaffolding may have been utilized by the thief to access the building, according to police.

To find the culprit, nine special teams have been established. CCTV video from the showroom and surrounding locations has been confiscated by police. Additionally, investigators are investigating the owners of cars that drove through the area about three in the morning, when the heist is thought to have occurred.

CCTV footage of the suspect has been circulated among police personnel deployed at major bus terminals and railway stations across Madurai. Police are also looking into the likelihood that the suspect tried to flee by train, possibly to Kerala or other northern states, given the showroom's close proximity to the train station.

As a result, there is now more surveillance at train terminals and more car inspections across the region.

Additionally, police are investigating if anybody engaged in the showroom's construction, interior design, or exhibit placement was involved in the heist. Investigators are confirming the names, whereabouts, and mobile phone network positions of a number of workers from northern states who were hired for these projects.