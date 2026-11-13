2 Jordan Nationals Injured In Fujairah Accident, Says Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two Jordan nationals were among the several injured in the tragic accident that took place in Fujairah early on Thursday, their Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said. The crash involving several vehicles led to 14 deaths, with 30 injured.

The Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali, stated that preliminary information indicates that two Jordanian citizens were injured in the accident and had left the hospital after receiving treatment.

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The spokesperson added that the Consulate General in Dubai is following up on their condition to provide any assistance they may need.

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The Ministry also expressed its sincerest condolences and sympathy to the UAE government and its people over the victims of the traffic accident in Fujairah.

Al-Majali affirmed the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with the government and people of UAE in this tragic incident، expressing his sincerest condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

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