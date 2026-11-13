Uyo Launches Browser-Based AI Studio For Image, Photo, And Video Creation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Uyo, a browser-based AI studio for image and video creation, is now available at uyo. The platform brings AI image generation, photo editing, and short-video creation into one workspace, so creators and small brands can move from a prompt or a reference photo to a finished visual without switching between separate tools.
Users can generate images from text, edit reference photos, upscale images, remove backgrounds, and create videos from text or from still images. Before each generation, the workspace shows an estimated credit cost for the selected model and settings, and completed tasks are kept in My Creations for later review. The interface is available in English and Chinese.
Uyo is designed for social creators preparing their next post, small teams exploring product scenes, and anyone experimenting with a portrait or outfit idea. Public tools, examples, and guides can be browsed without signing in; generating images and videos requires an account and sufficient credits.
Credit packs are offered as one-time purchases: a Starter pack at $9 for 400 credits valid for 30 days, a Standard pack at $49 for 2,500 credits valid for 90 days, and a Premium pack at $99 for 6,000 credits valid for 365 days. Image and video creation share the same credit balance, and costs vary by model and output settings. Current pricing is listed at
More information about Uyo and its creative tools is available at
Users can generate images from text, edit reference photos, upscale images, remove backgrounds, and create videos from text or from still images. Before each generation, the workspace shows an estimated credit cost for the selected model and settings, and completed tasks are kept in My Creations for later review. The interface is available in English and Chinese.
Uyo is designed for social creators preparing their next post, small teams exploring product scenes, and anyone experimenting with a portrait or outfit idea. Public tools, examples, and guides can be browsed without signing in; generating images and videos requires an account and sufficient credits.
Credit packs are offered as one-time purchases: a Starter pack at $9 for 400 credits valid for 30 days, a Standard pack at $49 for 2,500 credits valid for 90 days, and a Premium pack at $99 for 6,000 credits valid for 365 days. Image and video creation share the same credit balance, and costs vary by model and output settings. Current pricing is listed at
More information about Uyo and its creative tools is available at
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