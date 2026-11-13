Covestro Inaugurates New Production Line In Meppen
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Covestro inaugurated a new production line for polyester resins at its Meppen site. The opening comes in response to rising demand for high-performance polyester resins across Europe. Coatings formulators are reformulating to meet ever-tighter regulatory requirements, while packaging and industrial markets demand consistent quality, reliable availability, and simpler supply chains.
The multi-year investment project adds an extra reactor line, bringing additional capacity in the double-digit kiloton range. The new line is built on Meppen's established, GMP-compliant manufacturing infrastructure to support the requirements of food-contact related applications. The new reactor is designed to run a broad range of chemistries, giving Covestro the flexibility to produce high-molecular-weight and standard polyester grades, alkyds, and acrylic resins. These product lines serve can, coil, industrial coating, and adhesive applications, and are sold under the brand names Uralac®, UradilTM, HybraneTM and NeoRez®. This new line can also produce intermediates for polyurethane dispersions.
The investment goes beyond adding a reactor line. Existing facilities have been modernized with a new truck filling system, a fully automated drum filling line, and a heat recovery installation that improves energy efficiency by recapturing process heat. The total investment is in the multi million-euro range.
Alongside the modernization and capacity expansion, the team at the site is also growing: due to higher demand for products manufactured in Meppen, some additional positions in production, filling, and shipping are currently being filled.
Dr. Andrea Maier-Richter, Head of the Coatings & Adhesives business entity at Covestro, said: "Customers rely on reliable supply and consistent quality. The new line in Meppen increases the availability of polyester resins and strengthens supply from Europe. The expansion also gives customers added flexibility to grow in demanding applications, where consistent product quality is essential and regulatory requirements are complex."
Site Manager Dr. André Rittermeier added: "Meppen is a site with deep expertise and a proven track record. With the new line and the upgraded facilities, we are not just adding capacity, we are reinforcing the foundation that our customers rely on."
With this investment, Covestro is strengthening the role of the Meppen site as a reliable, long-term partner for polyester specialties in Europe.
Covestro in Meppen
The Meppen plant has been part of Covestro since 2021, when the site was acquired as part of the purchase of the Resins & Functional Materials business from the Dutch company Royal DSM. The production site has been in operation since 1956. More than 100 employees, including apprentices, produce high-quality resins, including polyesters, alkyds, acrylates, and polyurethane dispersions, for customers in the paints, coatings, and packaging industries.
About Covestro:
Covestro is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, telecommunications and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.
The company is geared completely to the circular economy. In addition, Covestro aims to achieve climate neutrality for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035, and the Group's Scope 3 emissions are also set to be climate neutral by 2050. Covestro generated sales of EUR 12.9 billion in fiscal year 2025. At the end of 2025, the company had 46 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,600 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).
The multi-year investment project adds an extra reactor line, bringing additional capacity in the double-digit kiloton range. The new line is built on Meppen's established, GMP-compliant manufacturing infrastructure to support the requirements of food-contact related applications. The new reactor is designed to run a broad range of chemistries, giving Covestro the flexibility to produce high-molecular-weight and standard polyester grades, alkyds, and acrylic resins. These product lines serve can, coil, industrial coating, and adhesive applications, and are sold under the brand names Uralac®, UradilTM, HybraneTM and NeoRez®. This new line can also produce intermediates for polyurethane dispersions.
The investment goes beyond adding a reactor line. Existing facilities have been modernized with a new truck filling system, a fully automated drum filling line, and a heat recovery installation that improves energy efficiency by recapturing process heat. The total investment is in the multi million-euro range.
Alongside the modernization and capacity expansion, the team at the site is also growing: due to higher demand for products manufactured in Meppen, some additional positions in production, filling, and shipping are currently being filled.
Dr. Andrea Maier-Richter, Head of the Coatings & Adhesives business entity at Covestro, said: "Customers rely on reliable supply and consistent quality. The new line in Meppen increases the availability of polyester resins and strengthens supply from Europe. The expansion also gives customers added flexibility to grow in demanding applications, where consistent product quality is essential and regulatory requirements are complex."
Site Manager Dr. André Rittermeier added: "Meppen is a site with deep expertise and a proven track record. With the new line and the upgraded facilities, we are not just adding capacity, we are reinforcing the foundation that our customers rely on."
With this investment, Covestro is strengthening the role of the Meppen site as a reliable, long-term partner for polyester specialties in Europe.
Covestro in Meppen
The Meppen plant has been part of Covestro since 2021, when the site was acquired as part of the purchase of the Resins & Functional Materials business from the Dutch company Royal DSM. The production site has been in operation since 1956. More than 100 employees, including apprentices, produce high-quality resins, including polyesters, alkyds, acrylates, and polyurethane dispersions, for customers in the paints, coatings, and packaging industries.
About Covestro:
Covestro is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, telecommunications and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.
The company is geared completely to the circular economy. In addition, Covestro aims to achieve climate neutrality for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035, and the Group's Scope 3 emissions are also set to be climate neutral by 2050. Covestro generated sales of EUR 12.9 billion in fiscal year 2025. At the end of 2025, the company had 46 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,600 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).
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