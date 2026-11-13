No Birth Certificate? NADRA Offers A New Route To Cnics For Women

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is offering a special facility to women aged 18 and above who have been unable to obtain a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) due to the absence of a birth certificate. The facility will remain available until December 31, 2026, subject to specific conditions.

To benefit from this facility, married women must have a computerised marriage certificate (Nikahnama) issued by the Union Council. They must also have the CNIC or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) of either their father or mother, as well as their husband.

Applicants must visit a NADRA registration centre along with their relevant Nikahnama, either their CNIC-holding father or mother, and their husband for biometric verification.

If the father, mother or husband has passed away but their record is available in NADRA's database, the application may still be accepted if the applicant provides satisfactory answers to a few questions at the registration office. The condition requiring a husband's presence does not apply to unmarried women aged 18 and above.

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Similarly, men aged 24 and above who have never obtained a CNIC can also benefit from this facility, provided that at least one of their parents and one sibling (brother or sister) has a CNIC or NICOP.

Such applicants must visit a NADRA registration centre along with their CNIC-holding father or mother. If both parents have passed away, they must visit the centre accompanied by a brother or sister who holds a CNIC.

According to NADRA, the applicant's parents' details, date of birth and place of birth will be recorded on the CNIC based on the information provided by the applicant. These details cannot be changed at any point in the future.