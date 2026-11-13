Next Meeting Of Negotiating Teams Already Scheduled Witkoff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Witkoff made the remarks following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin, which he held together with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We've got another meeting on the schedule, and we're all going to work very, very hard to get to that goal [of ending the war]," Witkoff said.

He described the meeting in Abu Dhabi as very good and constructive.

"Most importantly, Trump is intent on leading the charge to end this war. That's the instructions to me and Jared, that's why we're here tonight, that's why we flew here tonight to meet President [Zelensky] directly and tell him directly, to report to you, sir, on some of the positive results that we think we achieved," Witkoff said.

Zelensky meets with Witkoff and Kushner, outlines key outcomes of Abu Dhabi talks

As reported, following the talks in the United Arab Emirates on November 10-11, Witkoff and Kushner flew to Russia, where they met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. After those talks, they travelled to Dublin for a meeting with Zelensky.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram