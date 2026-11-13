Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,590 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian forces strike three Russian UAV command-and-control posts

Russia has also lost 12,472 (+1) tanks, 25,731 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 52,322 (+44) artillery systems, 2,271 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,756 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,136 (+6) ground robotic systems, 607,083 (+1,160) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, two submarines, 174,307 (+469) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,905 (+6) special equipment units.

The figures are being updated.