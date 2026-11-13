ASEAN Leaders Set To Review Peace Plan, Decide On Myanmar Situation In Manila

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 13 (NNN-PNA) -- The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states are set to review the implementation of the core ASEAN peace plan on the Myanmar situation when they convene the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings this weekend, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson for ASEAN Affairs Dax Imperial did not directly answer when asked if ASEAN will issue a recommendation to accept Myanmar leadership into the fold, but said a decision will be reflected in a negotiated document after the leaders' meeting.

“We have indicated in previous engagements that this summit in particular will deal with the ASEAN leaders' review and decision on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus. So definitely, that's part of the agenda of the ASEAN leaders for this summit,” he said in a press conference at the International Media Centre in Pasay City.

In 2021, the ASEAN leaders limited Myanmar's participation in ASEAN meetings to non-political representatives after the military seized power in the same year.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow was earlier quoted by the media as saying that there is currently a“desire on the part of Myanmar to engage, to return to ASEAN.”

The leaders of the bloc are attending the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Pasay City, except for Myanmar, which will be represented by its Foreign Ministry director-general for ASEAN Affairs.

--NNN-PNA