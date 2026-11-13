Indian Stocks Fall As Rising Oil Prices And Inflation Concerns Weigh On Market Sentiment

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Indian equity markets moved lower on Friday as rising crude oil prices and renewed inflation concerns weighed on investor sentiment. The decline came despite continued foreign investor buying, which has provided support to domestic equities over recent sessions. The latest market movement reflects the competing influence of strong capital inflows and growing concerns about the domestic economic impact of higher energy costs.

The Nifty 50 declined 0.37% to 25,209.25, while the BSE Sensex slipped 0.21% to 81,740.02 by 9:54 a.m. Indian Standard Time. Ten of the 16 major sectoral indices recorded losses, with financial stocks among the weaker performers. The broader small cap and mid cap indices, however, managed modest gains during the same period.

Inflation Adds Pressure to Market Sentiment

India's October retail inflation exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's prescribed tolerance range of 2% to 6%, according to data released on Thursday. Higher food prices contributed to the increase, creating additional pressure on household spending and raising concerns about the future direction of monetary policy.

An extended period of elevated inflation could complicate the central bank's policy decisions. Higher interest rates may help contain price pressures, but they can also increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. For equity investors, this creates uncertainty around corporate earnings, consumption and the cost of capital.

Financial stocks faced selling pressure during Friday's session. The sector declined 0.8%, while HDFC Bank, one of the largest constituents of the benchmark index, fell 1.5%. The movement indicated that weakness was not limited to energy-sensitive businesses, with banking shares also responding to the broader economic outlook.

Foreign Investors Continue Buying Indian Equities

Foreign institutional buying provided an important counterweight to domestic market weakness. Foreign investors recorded net purchases of approximately 78.31 billion rupees on Thursday, extending their buying streak to nine consecutive sessions. The latest purchases brought November inflows to around $8 billion, the highest monthly level since December 2020, according to provisional data cited by Reuters.

This sustained demand suggests that international investors have continued to allocate capital to Indian equities despite currency and inflation-related concerns. However, foreign inflows alone may not be sufficient to offset the effects of higher oil prices if energy costs remain elevated.

Oil Prices Remain an Important Risk Factor

Brent crude traded near $95.70 per barrel on Friday, compared with approximately $92 in the previous session. Attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have increased concerns about global oil supply.

For India, which relies heavily on imported crude, higher energy prices can increase import costs, put pressure on the rupee and contribute to domestic inflation. Investors are therefore likely to monitor oil prices alongside foreign capital flows and upcoming economic indicators when assessing the outlook for Indian equities.