Azericard Introduces A New AI-Powered Behavioral Scoring Solution (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azericard has introduced a new AI-powered behavioral scoring solution developed in collaboration with Mastercard. By analyzing payment transactions, the solution identifies additional analytical indicators for financial institutions, enabling a more comprehensive assessment of risks.

The capabilities of the new solution, the role of data-driven approaches in risk management, and prospects for expanding financial inclusion were discussed at an event attended by representatives of Azerbaijan's banking, microfinance, and fintech sectors.

The new solution does not replace traditional scoring models but enhances them with additional behavioral indicators. Using artificial intelligence technologies to analyze customers' payment behavior, the system provides financial institutions with additional analytical capabilities for risk assessment and more informed decision-making.

Farid Guliyev, Chief Executive Officer of Azericard Processing Center, stated:

“Our goal is to turn the data generated within the payment ecosystem into real value for the financial sector. This solution, developed jointly with Mastercard, represents another step forward in the development of advanced analytics and value-added technology services. We believe this innovation will help financial institutions make more informed decisions and contribute to the development of financial services in our country.”

Onur Faydacı, General Manager of Mastercard for Türkiye and Azerbaijan, noted:

“The expansion of digital payments opens up new opportunities to gain a deeper understanding of customers' financial behavior. This innovative solution, developed in collaboration with Azericard, will help financial institutions improve risk management and support the expansion of financial inclusion by providing more comprehensive analytical data”.

During the event, memorandums of understanding were also signed between Azericard and the Azerbaijan Fintech Association, the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, and Rabitabank.

The memorandums establish a framework for cooperation to explore opportunities for implementing the new technological solution, expand partnerships within the financial ecosystem, and support the development of data-driven financial services.

The new solution and partnerships demonstrate the importance Azericard places on developing value-added services for the financial sector by combining its expertise in payment infrastructure with advanced analytical technologies.