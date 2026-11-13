MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

The Intelligent Chassis Domain Control & Suspension Control Solutions offered by Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd. address the growing demand for coordinated vehicle control and improved driving performance. These solutions combine electronic control technologies with chassis components to support integrated vehicle motion management.

Chassis domain control systems can coordinate different chassis functions through centralized electronic architectures. This approach helps reduce the complexity associated with independently managed control modules and supports more efficient communication between vehicle systems.

Suspension control is another important part of intelligent chassis development. Modern suspension technologies are designed to balance ride comfort, handling stability, and adaptability to different road conditions. Electronically controlled suspension systems can adjust their operating characteristics according to vehicle status and driving environments.

One relevant technology is Continuous Damping Control (CDC), which enables electronic adjustment of suspension damping characteristics. By responding to changing road conditions and vehicle movements, CDC-based systems can help optimize the balance between comfort and handling performance.

For electric vehicles, suspension control can also contribute to overall driving quality. Battery placement, vehicle weight distribution, and different driving configurations create specific chassis engineering requirements. Intelligent suspension technologies provide additional opportunities for automakers to optimize vehicle dynamics.

The solutions developed by Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd. are designed to address these requirements through coordinated electronic control and suspension technologies. Their potential applications extend across electric passenger vehicles and intelligent mobility platforms.

Brake-by-Wire Technology Strengthening Vehicle Safety

Braking performance remains one of the most important aspects of automotive safety. As vehicles become increasingly electrified and intelligent, conventional braking technologies are evolving toward electronically controlled systems.

Brake-by-wire technology uses electronic signals to control braking functions, offering opportunities for faster response, flexible control strategies, and integration with advanced driver assistance systems. These characteristics make it particularly relevant to new energy vehicles and autonomous driving applications.

Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd. has established capabilities in brake-by-wire technology, with its product portfolio including the IHB-LK Integrated Hydraulic Brake and DHB-LK Decoupled Hydraulic Booster systems.

The IHB-LK integrated hydraulic braking system adopts an integrated architecture that combines multiple braking functions within a more compact system configuration. This design direction is relevant to automakers seeking to optimize vehicle packaging while supporting electronic braking control.

The DHB-LK decoupled hydraulic braking system provides another technical approach to brake-by-wire implementation. Its architecture separates certain braking functions to support flexible system configurations and integration requirements.

The company also identifies the EMB electromechanical braking system as part of its intelligent chassis technology development. Such technologies reflect the industry's continuing interest in reducing dependence on conventional hydraulic components and advancing electronically controlled vehicle motion systems.

These braking solutions are important components of the broader intelligent chassis ecosystem because braking must work in coordination with steering, suspension, and vehicle stability control functions.

Integrated Steering and Vehicle Motion Control

Steering technology is another essential element of intelligent chassis development. As electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems become more sophisticated, automakers require steering solutions that provide precise control, reliable operation, and compatibility with advanced electronic architectures.

Electric power steering systems have already become widely adopted across modern passenger vehicles. Further developments in steering technology are expanding toward more advanced electronic control and steer-by-wire architectures.

Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd. has developed intelligent steering technology as part of its broader chassis-by-wire portfolio. Its technical capabilities include electric power steering products and the development of advanced steering control systems.

Steer-by-wire technology replaces the traditional mechanical steering connection with electronically controlled signal transmission and actuation. This architecture offers greater flexibility in vehicle platform design and provides opportunities for integrating steering functions with autonomous driving systems.

However, safety and reliability are critical considerations. Steering systems must maintain dependable operation under different driving conditions, making redundant architectures, electronic control strategies, and functional safety engineering particularly important.

The integration of braking and steering technologies also creates opportunities for more comprehensive vehicle motion control. When different chassis systems exchange information and coordinate their responses, vehicles can achieve more precise control of acceleration, deceleration, and directional movement.

For automakers developing intelligent electric vehicles, suppliers with capabilities across multiple chassis technologies can offer valuable engineering support.

Research, Development, and Functional Safety

Automotive chassis systems are safety-critical components, requiring extensive engineering validation and reliable manufacturing processes. Suppliers must consider not only individual product performance but also the safety and compatibility of complete electronic control systems.

Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd. emphasizes research and development in several important areas, including vehicle stability control, AUTOSAR architecture, vector motor control, linear electromagnetic valve technology, and functional safety engineering.

AUTOSAR-based software architecture is particularly relevant to modern automotive electronics because it provides a standardized framework for developing and integrating vehicle software. Combined with in-house control algorithms, this approach can support more flexible software development and system integration.

Functional safety is another major consideration. Automotive braking and steering systems must be designed to address potential electronic and mechanical failures. Redundant control architectures, fault detection mechanisms, and systematic validation are important elements of developing reliable chassis-by-wire products.

The company also identifies cybersecurity architecture design and noise, vibration, and harshness optimization as areas within its technical capabilities. These considerations are becoming increasingly relevant as vehicles depend more heavily on interconnected electronic systems and software-based control.

According to its published company information, Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd. has accumulated 151 invention patents, including 15 overseas patents. These figures reflect its emphasis on technological research and intellectual property development.

Manufacturing Capabilities and Automotive Industry Cooperation

In addition to research and development, large-scale manufacturing capability is essential for automotive component suppliers. Automakers require products that can meet strict quality expectations while supporting stable production volumes and consistent delivery schedules.

The transition from engineering prototypes to commercial production involves extensive testing, manufacturing process development, quality management, and coordination with vehicle manufacturers.

Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd. reports that it has introduced advanced production lines with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million brake product sets. The company also states that its customer base includes more than ten leading domestic original equipment manufacturers.

Its development reflects the growing importance of domestic automotive technology suppliers in China's new energy vehicle industry. As automakers seek greater control over critical vehicle technologies, local suppliers with independent research and manufacturing capabilities are becoming increasingly relevant.

The company's industrial presence includes its Hangzhou headquarters, Shanghai research and development headquarters, and advanced manufacturing facilities in China. These locations support different aspects of its research, engineering, production, and business operations.

For automotive manufacturers, cooperation with specialized chassis suppliers can provide access to technical expertise and system-level development capabilities. This is particularly important when developing new vehicle platforms that require coordinated braking, steering, and suspension technologies.

Applications in New Energy Vehicles and Autonomous Driving

The development of intelligent chassis technologies is closely connected to the expansion of new energy vehicles and autonomous mobility. Electric vehicles require advanced electronic architectures to coordinate powertrain operation, braking, steering, and suspension functions.

Autonomous vehicles introduce additional requirements because their motion control systems must accurately execute decisions generated by perception and planning software. Intelligent chassis actuators serve as the physical interface between electronic driving decisions and actual vehicle movements.

Brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire systems are particularly important in these applications. Their electronic control characteristics make them suitable for integration with automated driving platforms, provided that appropriate safety mechanisms and redundancy strategies are implemented.

Beyond conventional passenger vehicles, intelligent chassis technologies may also support robotaxis, autonomous delivery vehicles, unmanned logistics equipment, and other specialized transportation platforms.

Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd. has identified these emerging mobility applications as areas of development. Its broader product portfolio reflects an effort to connect chassis control technologies with different vehicle platforms and intelligent transportation requirements.

As autonomous driving continues to advance, the demand for reliable vehicle actuation systems is expected to increase. Suppliers capable of providing integrated control technologies will have opportunities to participate in the development of next-generation mobility systems.

Future Outlook for Intelligent Chassis Technology

The intelligent automotive industry is moving toward deeper integration of hardware, software, and electronic control systems. Vehicle chassis technology is no longer limited to individual mechanical components but is increasingly becoming a coordinated platform for managing vehicle movement and safety.

Future development is expected to focus on more centralized electronic architectures, improved control algorithms, advanced redundancy technologies, and greater compatibility with autonomous driving platforms.

Suspension systems are also expected to become more intelligent, with electronic adjustment and coordinated vehicle dynamics management supporting different road conditions and driving preferences.

At the same time, automakers will continue to evaluate suppliers according to technical innovation, manufacturing reliability, functional safety, and the ability to support large-scale commercial applications.

Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd. operates within this evolving automotive landscape. Through its Intelligent Chassis Domain Control & Suspension Control Solutions and broader chassis-by-wire technologies, the company addresses important requirements associated with intelligent electric vehicles and autonomous mobility.

As the global automotive industry continues its transition toward electrification and intelligent driving, integrated chassis solutions are expected to remain an important area of technological development. Companies combining engineering innovation, manufacturing capabilities, and system-level expertise will play an increasingly significant role in shaping the future of vehicle safety and motion control.

Company Profile: Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd., also known as LEEKR Technology, is a technology company established in 2021 that focuses on intelligent chassis systems for new energy vehicles and autonomous driving applications.

The company specializes in the research and development, engineering, and commercialization of chassis-by-wire technologies. Its product portfolio covers intelligent braking systems, steering technologies, chassis domain control, and suspension control solutions.

Its key offerings include the Intelligent Chassis Domain Control & Suspension Control Solutions, IHB-LK Integrated Hydraulic Brake, DHB-LK Decoupled Hydraulic Booster, and EMB Electro-Mechanical Brake technologies.

With a focus on independent research and development, functional safety, and manufacturing capabilities, Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd. aims to provide automakers and industry partners with safe, efficient, and intelligent chassis solutions.

For additional information about the company, its technologies, and product portfolio, interested customers and industry partners can visit its official website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">leekr-chassis.

Address: 6th Floor, Building T3, Alibaba Center, 1398 Shenchang Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, China

Official Website:

Nancy Hu

Shanghai Leekr Technology Co., Ltd.

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