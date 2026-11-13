Nvidia HQ Turns Into Memorial-Like Scene As People Leave Flowers After Jensen Huang's Exit

Barely a few hours had passed since Jensen Huang stepped down as chief executive of Nvidia when flowers began appearing at the company's Santa Clara headquarters. By Thursday, bouquets had been laid beside the Nvidia sign at the campus entrance, and a single white candle had been placed among them.

Photographs and video circulating from the site showed the arrangement taking shape through the day. One person was seen setting the candle down and stepping back. The result looked less like a corporate campus on a working afternoon and more like a spot where people had come to mark something.

Among those who turned up were several women who broke down in tears, according to accounts from the scene. Others stood around in small groups near the office, and the gathering drew notice as it grew.

The reaction is unusual for a leadership change at a technology firm. Executive departures are normally absorbed through press releases and analyst notes, with the public barely registering the shift. What happened outside Nvidia's offices suggested that for some people, Huang's exit carried a weight that went past the corporate.

Huang has been the public face of the chipmaker for years, and the company's rise in the artificial intelligence boom made him a recognisable figure well beyond the semiconductor industry. For employees and others who followed the company closely, the departure appears to have landed differently from a routine boardroom change.

The company has not issued any comment on the resignation or on the gathering outside its offices. No statement has been released about the flowers, the candle or the people who came to the site.