Kajal Aggarwal Says 'Mysterious Hand' Pulled Her To Safety As 100-Foot Crane Crashed On Indian 2 Set

Kajal Aggarwal has recalled her near-death experience on the set of Indian 2, revealing that a 'mysterious hand' pulled her to safety seconds before a 100-foot crane collapsed, killing three crew members and injuring nine others.

The tragic accident took place in February 2020 during a late-night shoot at EVP Film City near Chennai. Filming for the high-profile Kamal Haasan-starrer action project ground to an immediate halt following the severe structural collapse.

What Happened on Set

Aggarwal detailed the terrifying moment during a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, recalling how a standard shoot quickly turned into absolute chaos. At the time of the incident, she was dressed in full prosthetic makeup portraying an 80-year-old character when panic suddenly broke out across the set.

As panicked crew members scrambled for cover, Aggarwal tripped over a console table near her monitor station and fell. She froze in panic, unable to move out of the path of danger. Looking up, she saw the massive 100-foot heavy-duty crane losing balance and falling directly toward her position.

'A Hand Pulled Me Out'

Describing her narrow escape, Aggarwal shared the exact sequence of events that saved her life. "It was in the news; it was a huge accident on the set of Indian 2. There was this 100-foot crane that fell down and took three lives on set, and I would have been the first one to go. Literally, I don't know how I am alive, but I swear to you, there was a hand that pulled me out," she stated during the interview.

She distinctly felt someone yank her away right before impact. Yet, when she looked around to thank whoever had grabbed her, none of her team members were close enough to have moved her to safety. The harrowing moment deeply shifted her personal faith, and she later became a devout follower of Lord Krishna in the aftermath of the event.

Casualties and Impact

The tragedy resulted in immediate loss of life and multiple casualties among the crew members stationed near the collapse site. The accident killed three crew members - Krishna, Chandran, and Madhu-and injured nine others.

The deceased were identified as assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran, and production assistant Madhu. Nine additional workers suffered serious injuries in the crash and required urgent medical care following the catastrophic equipment fall.

Financial Relief and Aftermath

The crash sparked immediate shock across the film community and prompted safety concerns regarding heavy equipment on film sets. In the wake of the tragedy, financial support was announced for the victims and their families.

Following the tragedy, lead actor Kamal Haasan and production company Lyca Productions pledged Rs 1 crore each in financial assistance to the families of the deceased crew members - Krishna, Chandran, and Madhu-and to support those affected by the incident.