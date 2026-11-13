Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Explore Joint Opportunities In Mineral Processing

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discussed expanding cooperation in the mining and metallurgical industries, with a focus on mineral processing and the development of industrial clusters at a meeting on November 12.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the discussions took place during a meeting between First Deputy Minister Feruza Khamidova and Tajikistan's Deputy Minister of Industry and New Technologies Nazar Savzali.

The sides highlighted the strong relations between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan and emphasized the potential for deeper industrial cooperation, citing the region's shared geological characteristics and complementary industrial capacities.

Particular attention was paid to exchanging experience in developing the mining and metallurgical sectors, increasing the depth of mineral processing and establishing industrial clusters focused on higher-value-added production.

The meeting provided an opportunity to explore areas of mutual interest and identify prospects for further cooperation in the development of the two countries' mining and industrial sectors.

Uzbekistan has a substantial mineral resource base, including deposits of gold, copper, uranium, silver, tungsten, molybdenum and other critical minerals. The mining and metallurgical industries are important contributors to the national economy, with major producers such as Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company and Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine playing a central role in mineral extraction and processing.

The country is also stepping up geological exploration to expand its mineral reserves and identify new investment opportunities. As of October 2026, geological exploration coverage had increased to 45% of Uzbekistan's territory, from 20% previously, while more than 50 new mineral deposits had been identified. The government is also promoting deeper processing of raw materials to increase domestic value addition and develop higher-value industrial production.