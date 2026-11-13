Turkmenistan, ICESCO Discuss Cooperation In Climate Action

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) have explored ways to expand cooperation in environmental protection following Turkmenistan's acquisition of observer status in the organization in 2026, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and ICESCO Director-General Salim Muhammad Al-Malik, on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on November 12.

According to the report, the sides reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for developing joint projects and initiatives. Particular attention was paid to opportunities arising from Turkmenistan's new observer status in ICESCO.

The meeting also addressed international cooperation on climate change, including the advancement of scientific research, the introduction of modern environmental technologies and efforts to strengthen the professional capacity of specialists.

The sides emphasized the importance of cooperation in preserving cultural heritage, developing education and science, and exchanging experience and best practices.

For reference, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), established in 1982 within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), brings together 53 member states. Its activities focus on education, science, culture and communication, as well as the preservation of cultural heritage and the promotion of sustainable development. Turkmenistan was granted observer status at ICESCO's 15th General Conference, held in Kazan on May 13, 2026.

Following the decision, Turkmenistan outlined several proposals for cooperation, including a long-term strategy for preserving Islamic cultural heritage, an initiative titled“Islamic Poetic Dialogue: Wisdom and Connection of the Ages,” and the development of smart city diplomacy. ICESCO Director-General Salim Muhammad Al-Malik also said in May 2026 that the possibility of declaring Ashgabat the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2028 was under consideration.