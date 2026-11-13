LARUS Highlights Ipv4 Continuity As Businesses Prioritise Long-Term Network Stability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With 10 million IPv4 addresses under management and customers in more than 100 countries, LARUS focuses on direct IPv4 supply, operational support and continuity planning for network operators.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LARUS Limited, a provider of IPv4 infrastructure and address solutions, is highlighting the importance of long-term IPv4 continuity as internet service providers (ISPs), hosting companies, cloud platforms and network operators evaluate how to manage their address resources.Although IPv6 adoption continues, IPv4 remains widely used across existing internet infrastructure and business applications. For organisations operating production networks, maintaining access to established IPv4 addresses can be an important consideration when planning infrastructure expansion, service delivery and network operations.LARUS addresses these requirements through its IPv4 leasing services, which combine address supply with operational coordination and different levels of continuity support.## Addressing the Operational Challenges of IPv4IPv4 management involves more than obtaining available address space. Network operators may also need to consider routing configurations, reverse DNS, geolocation records, address reputation and registry-related procedures.Changes to existing IPv4 allocations can require additional technical work, particularly when customer services or network configurations depend on specific IP addresses.LARUS provides services intended to help organisations manage these operational requirements, including:- IPv4 address leasing and allocation coordination- Routing and network deployment support- RPKI and Route Origin Authorisation (ROA) management- Reverse DNS and geolocation coordination- Address reputation and abuse handling- IPv4 lifecycle management and renewal planningThe availability and scope of individual services depend on the selected offering and applicable service arrangements.## IPv4 Continuity for Different Business RequirementsIn 2026, LARUS incorporated IPv4 Continuity into its core product framework, offering different service levels based on customers' operational requirements.The available options include:**IPv4 Capacity Only:** Designed for organisations seeking flexible IPv4 capacity and managing more of their own network operations. Renewal depends on availability.**Continuity Production:** Provides operational support for production networks, including a 90-day renewal review process.**Continuity Enterprise:** Offers higher-priority operational support, renewal priority and a right of first refusal under applicable terms.**Continuity Critical:** Designed for networks where retaining existing IPv4 addresses is particularly important. This plan includes LARUS's Guaranteed Renewal offering, subject to the relevant service terms and conditions.These options allow businesses to evaluate IPv4 services according to their technical requirements, operational priorities and continuity needs.## Supporting IPv4 Operations Across Global MarketsFounded in 2016, LARUS has developed its IPv4 operations to serve organisations across different regions and network environments.LARUS manages approximately **10 million IPv4 addresses**, serves customers in **more than 100 countries**, and provides **24/7 operational support**.The company also works across all five Regional Internet Registry (RIR) ecosystems, supporting registry coordination and related address management processes.LARUS's services are relevant to ISPs, hosting providers, data centres, cloud platforms and other network operators seeking IPv4 capacity and ongoing operational assistance.## Planning for Long-Term IPv4 RequirementsAs organisations expand their infrastructure, IPv4 procurement decisions may increasingly involve considerations beyond the initial cost and availability of address space.Factors such as deployment requirements, operational responsibilities, renewal arrangements and address continuity can influence how businesses assess their IPv4 options.LARUS encourages organisations to review these considerations when selecting an IPv4 leasing arrangement, particularly for networks supporting ongoing customer services.The company's IPv4 Continuity framework provides different levels of operational and renewal support to help customers choose an approach suited to their circumstances.Businesses interested in learning more about IPv4 leasing and continuity options can visit [LARUS Limited]( ) or contact the company to discuss their requirements.## About LARUS LimitedFounded in 2016, LARUS Limited is a Hong Kong-based provider of IPv4 infrastructure and address solutions.The company offers IPv4 leasing, network deployment coordination, registry-related assistance and operational support to ISPs, hosting companies, cloud platforms, data centres and network operators.LARUS focuses on combining IPv4 address supply with practical operational services and continuity planning for organisations managing internet infrastructure.For more information, visit:## Media Contact**LARUS Limited**Email:...

XU TINGTING

LARUS LIMITED

52 2988 8918

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LARUS Highlights IPv4 Continuity as Businesses Prioritise Long-Term Network Stability News Provided By LLPRNEWSROOM November 13, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.