Expat Tax Online Launches New Tax Guide For Americans Living In Germany

US Tax Guide for Expats in Germany 2027

Free US Tax Guide PDF for Expats in Germany

The guide outlines US tax filing obligations, double taxation relief, and foreign financial reporting requirements for Americans living in Germany.

GERMANY, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expat Tax Online is highlighting its US tax guide for Americans living in Germany as taxpayers prepare for the 2027 filing season, when federal income tax returns for the 2026 tax year will generally be due.The guide provides information on US federal tax obligations, cross-border income reporting, and financial disclosures affecting American citizens and Green Card holders residing in Germany. It also explains how US and German tax systems interact and identifies provisions that may help eligible taxpayers avoid double taxation."Americans living in Germany may already be paying German income taxes, but that doesn't necessarily remove their US filing obligations. Understanding how the two tax systems interact, including the available tax relief provisions and separate reporting requirements, is an important part of preparing an accurate US return," said Clark Stott, Director at Expat Tax Online.The publication brings together several areas of US tax compliance relevant to Americans residing in Germany, including:● US federal income tax filing: Worldwide income reporting, filing thresholds, and deadlines applicable to Americans overseas.● Double taxation relief: The Foreign Tax Credit (FTC), Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE), and relevant US-Germany income tax treaty provisions.● Foreign financial reporting: Requirements involving the Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR), Form 8938, and certain foreign investments.● Employment and retirement: Tax considerations involving German employment income, self-employment, pensions, and social security contributions.● Overdue tax returns: Available IRS compliance procedures for eligible taxpayers with outstanding returns or foreign financial disclosures.US citizens generally remain subject to federal income tax reporting on worldwide income regardless of where they reside, provided applicable filing requirements are met. Germany also generally taxes residents on worldwide income, creating potential overlap between the two countries' tax systems.However, these overlapping obligations do not necessarily result in double taxation. Eligible taxpayers may claim the Foreign Tax Credit for certain qualifying foreign income taxes or use the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion to exclude qualifying earned income from US federal taxation.For the 2026 tax year, the maximum Foreign Earned Income Exclusion is US$132,900 per qualifying individual. Eligibility depends on meeting specific IRS requirements, including applicable foreign residence or physical presence conditions. Certain US-Germany income tax treaty provisions may also provide relief, subject to limitations and exceptions.The guide explains how these provisions generally operate and why claiming tax relief does not automatically remove federal filing obligations. Taxpayers must also consider restrictions on claiming foreign tax credits for income excluded under the FEIE.Filing deadlines are another consideration for Americans overseas. Calendar-year 2026 federal income tax returns are generally due April 15, 2027. Qualifying taxpayers living abroad receive an automatic two-month extension to June 15, 2027, with additional filing extensions potentially available upon request.However, an extension to file does not extend the original federal income tax payment deadline. Interest generally begins accruing on unpaid tax after April 15.Beyond income tax returns, Americans with reportable foreign financial accounts may need to file an FBAR when the aggregate value of those accounts exceeds US$10,000 at any point during the calendar year.Form 8938 may also apply when specified foreign financial assets exceed applicable thresholds. Certain German investment funds, retirement arrangements, and foreign business interests can introduce additional reporting requirements, depending on individual circumstances.For Americans employed or self-employed in Germany, the US-Germany totalization agreement can coordinate social security coverage and help prevent certain workers from paying contributions into both systems on the same earnings.The guide also discusses IRS compliance options for taxpayers who have missed previous filing obligations. The Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedures may be available to eligible individuals with certain non-willful failures, subject to non-residency, filing, and other IRS requirements.These considerations demonstrate why determining whether US tax is owed represents only part of the compliance process. Separate filing and disclosure obligations may remain even when tax credits or exclusions eliminate additional federal income tax liability.About Expat Tax OnlineExpat Tax Online provides US tax preparation and compliance services for American citizens and Green Card holders living overseas. Its services include federal income tax return preparation, foreign income reporting, financial account disclosures, and assistance with certain overdue filing requirements. The company maintains publicly listed contact locations in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States.

Clark Stott

Expat Tax Online

+44 1904 211005

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Expat Tax Online Launches New Tax Guide for Americans Living in Germany News Provided By Expat US Tax November 13, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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