Jablonski Insurance Urges Homeowners To Review Coverage For Frozen Pipes And Winter Water Damage In Fox Lake, IL

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The Fox Lake agency is encouraging Chain O'Lakes homeowners to check how their policies treat burst pipes, ice dams and sump pump backups before winter.

FOX LAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jablonski Insurance is encouraging homeowners across the Chain O'Lakes region and Lake County to review their home insurance policies this November, before the coldest stretch of the Illinois winter arrives. The Fox Lake agency offers home coverage for local families and is urging homeowners to understand how their policies typically respond to the kinds of water damage that tend to show up in winter, including burst pipes, ice dams, and water that backs up through a sump pump or floor drain.Winter water damage often surprises homeowners because it can begin out of sight. A pipe running along an exterior wall, through a crawl space, or into an unheated garage can freeze during a cold night and split. The leak may not appear until the ice thaws, and by then water may have soaked drywall, flooring, insulation, and belongings. Ice dams form when heat escaping through a roof melts snow that refreezes at the colder eaves, which can force water under shingles and into ceilings and walls. Homes around the lakes, many with finished lower levels, also face the risk of water entering through a sump pit when a pump fails or loses power during a storm.How a policy responds depends on the cause of the water and on the coverage the homeowner selected. A standard homeowners policy generally covers sudden and accidental water damage, such as a pipe that bursts unexpectedly, subject to the policy's terms, limits, and deductible. Many policies, however, limit or exclude freeze damage when a home was left unheated or the owner did not take reasonable steps to maintain heat or drain the plumbing. Gradual leaks that develop over weeks or months are commonly excluded as maintenance issues. Water that backs up through drains, sewers, or sump pumps is typically excluded on standard homeowners policies and usually requires a separate water backup endorsement.Flooding is a separate matter. Homeowners policies do not cover damage from rising surface water, including water from the Fox River or the Chain O'Lakes when the lakes rise during a thaw. That protection requires a flood policy through the National Flood Insurance Program or a private flood insurer, and new flood policies typically carry a waiting period before coverage begins. For homeowners near the water, late fall is a practical time to ask whether a flood policy makes sense, rather than waiting until spring melt is underway.Jablonski Insurance in Fox Lake, IL is offering winter coverage reviews so homeowners can see where their own policies stand before the first deep freeze. During a review, an agent walks through the dwelling limit, the personal property coverage, the deductible, and any endorsements already on the policy. The review also covers whether the home has a water backup endorsement, what limit that endorsement carries, and whether that limit still fits a lower level that may have been finished or remodeled since the policy was first written.The dwelling limit deserves particular attention. A home should be insured for enough to rebuild it at current construction costs, not for its purchase price or its county tax value. Renovations such as new kitchens, additions, finished basements, and updated roofs can change the amount needed to restore a home after a serious loss. When winter water damage reaches several rooms, homeowners with an outdated dwelling limit may find that their coverage does not stretch as far as they expected. A fall review gives the agency a chance to update the replacement cost estimate so the limit reflects the home as it stands today.Personal property coverage matters as well. Water that spreads across a finished basement can damage furniture, electronics, stored holiday decorations, and family keepsakes in a single event. Homeowners can review whether their policy pays replacement cost or actual cash value for belongings, which affects how much a claim pays for older items. Taking photographs or a short video of each room before winter, and storing those files somewhere outside the home, can make a future claim easier to document.Seasonal homes and lake cottages raise their own questions. Many properties around the Chain O'Lakes sit empty for weeks at a time during the off season. Policies often require that a home be heated or that the water supply be shut off and the plumbing drained when a property is left unattended, and some policies change how they respond once a home has been vacant for an extended period. Owners of second homes, homes listed for sale, and homes between tenants should confirm what their policy expects of them before leaving for the winter. Homeowners who rent their property to guests on a short-term basis should also confirm that the rental activity is properly disclosed, since short-term rental use is usually excluded from a standard homeowners policy without an endorsement or a landlord or host policy.Prevention helps homeowners avoid a winter water claim. Homeowners can disconnect garden hoses and shut off exterior spigots, insulate pipes in crawl spaces, attics, and garages, and keep the thermostat at a steady temperature day and night, including when traveling. On very cold nights, opening cabinet doors under sinks along exterior walls allows warmer air to reach the plumbing, and letting a faucet drip slightly can help keep water moving through vulnerable lines. Knowing where the main water shutoff valve is located, and making sure everyone in the household can reach and turn it, can limit damage if a pipe does break.Roofs and gutters also play a role. Clearing leaves and debris from gutters and downspouts before snow arrives helps meltwater drain away from the house instead of backing up at the eaves. Adequate attic insulation and ventilation help keep the roof deck cold, which reduces the melting and refreezing that leads to ice dams. After heavy snowfall, homeowners who notice icicles along the roof edge or water stains on upper ceilings may want to have the roof checked, since early attention can prevent a small problem from becoming a larger one.Sump pumps work hardest during thaws and heavy storms, which can arrive in the middle of winter as well as in spring. Homeowners can test the pump by pouring water into the pit to make sure it turns on and drains properly, confirm that the discharge line is clear and directed away from the foundation, and consider a battery backup in case of a power outage. A water backup endorsement does not replace that maintenance, but it can help pay for cleanup and repairs when water enters a home through a drain or sump pit despite a homeowner's best efforts.If water damage does occur, quick action helps. Homeowners should shut off the water at the main valve, turn off electricity to affected areas if it is safe to do so, and take reasonable steps to prevent further damage, such as moving belongings to a dry area and beginning to remove standing water. Photographs of the damage and of the source of the leak are useful when a claim is filed. Homeowners should keep receipts for emergency repairs and avoid discarding damaged items until the claim has been reviewed. Jablonski Insurance clients have access to 24/7 claims support, so a burst pipe on a weekend or holiday does not have to wait until the office reopens.Condo owners and renters face winter water risks too. A burst pipe in one unit can damage several others, and condo association master policies vary in what they cover inside each unit. Condo owners can review their unit coverage and loss assessment coverage to understand how a shared water loss would be handled. Renters generally rely on their own renters policy, not the landlord's coverage, to protect their personal belongings and to provide liability protection if water from their unit damages a neighbor's property.The holiday season adds another layer. Many households travel in December, and a home left empty for several days in cold weather is more exposed if the furnace stops running or a pipe freezes. Asking a neighbor or family member to check the house, using a smart thermostat or water leak sensor that sends alerts to a phone, and confirming that the heat is set to a safe temperature before leaving can all reduce risk. Homeowners who plan to be away for an extended period may want to shut off and drain the water supply altogether.Winter also brings liability questions that homeowners may not connect to their home insurance. Snow and ice on driveways, sidewalks, and front steps can lead to falls by guests, delivery drivers, or neighbors. The liability section of a homeowners policy generally responds when someone is injured on the property and the homeowner is found responsible, subject to the policy's limits. Homeowners who host holiday gatherings, have a long or steep driveway, or own lakefront property with docks and walkways may want to review whether their liability limit is high enough, and whether an umbrella policy would add a useful layer of protection above their home and auto coverage. Keeping walkways shoveled and treated with ice melt remains the simplest way to reduce that risk.Heating season brings fire risks of its own. Furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, and portable space heaters see heavy use during the coldest months, and each requires care. Having the furnace inspected, cleaning the chimney before the first fire of the season, keeping space heaters away from curtains, bedding, and furniture, and testing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are practical steps every household can take. Fire damage is generally covered under a homeowners policy, but a fire that forces a family out of the home can also trigger additional living expense coverage, which helps pay for temporary housing and related costs while repairs are made. Homeowners can confirm how much additional living expense coverage their policy provides during a review.Detached garages, sheds, and boathouses deserve a look before winter as well. These structures are typically covered under the other structures portion of a homeowners policy, often up to a percentage of the dwelling limit. Heavy snow can strain older roofs, and water lines run to a detached garage or workshop can freeze if the building is unheated. Owners who store boats, snowmobiles, or other recreational vehicles in these buildings over the winter should confirm that those items are insured under the right policy, since boats and snowmobiles usually need their own coverage rather than relying on a homeowners policy.Beyond home coverage, the agency reviews auto, condo, renters, landlord, flood, and umbrella policies with clients throughout the Chain O'Lakes, Lake County, and surrounding communities, including Fox Lake, Antioch, Ingleside, Lake Villa, Round Lake, Grayslake, McHenry, and Spring Grove. The office assists clients in English, Spanish, and Romanian, so homeowners can ask questions about their coverage in the language they are most comfortable with.Coverage descriptions are general information, and every claim is subject to the terms, conditions, limits, and exclusions of the policy issued. That is why the agency encourages homeowners to review their specific policy with an agent rather than relying on general assumptions about what a homeowners policy includes. A conversation in November takes far less time than sorting out a coverage question after water has already reached the basement.Homeowners in Fox Lake and across the Chain O'Lakes region who want to review their coverage for frozen pipes, ice dams, sump pump backups, and other winter water damage can request a home coverage review by calling (847) 587-3200 or visiting Jablonski Insurance online at jablonskiinsurance.About Jablonski InsuranceJablonski Insurance is an insurance agency located at 37 South Street 12 Ste 2, Fox Lake, IL 60020. Founded in 2009, the agency provides auto, home, condo, renters, landlord, life, boat, motorcycle, ATV, flood, and business insurance to families and businesses across the Chain O'Lakes, Lake County, and surrounding communities. The Fox Lake team assists clients in English, Spanish, and Romanian. For more information, visit or call (847) 587-3200.Media ContactJablonski InsuranceAddress: 37 South Street 12 Ste 2, Fox Lake, IL 60020Phone: (847) 587-3200Website:

Brent Jablonski

Jablonski Insurance

+1 (847) 587-3200

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Jablonski Insurance Urges Homeowners to Review Coverage for Frozen Pipes and Winter Water Damage in Fox Lake, IL News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 13, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, World & Regional



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