Kuvings USA Announces Official Launch Of Black Friday Sale With 30% OFF Juicers, Blenders And Dehydrators

Kuvings' new AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus

Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus

Kuvings' AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus in Ivory and Black

Kuvings Kicks Off Black Friday 2026: Unlock Big Savings on Next-Gen Cold Press Juicers

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kuvings, a premium kitchen appliance brand, announced the official launch of its Black Friday sale on November 13, offering customers 30% off all products. On October 30, Kuvings USA introduced its latest product, the Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus, through its official online store. During the Black Friday promotion, customers can receive 30% off the entire product lineup, including the new AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus, a range of slow juicers, and blenders.The new Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus features a refined, all-new square design that distinguishes it from previous models. Its expanded 152 oz. hopper capacity allows users to load larger quantities of ingredients at once, supporting convenient and efficient juice preparation.Designed to accommodate families and consumers who prepare large batches of juice, the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus features the new BLACKHAWKMotor, engineered to deliver powerful performance. Its high torque enables the juicer to process large and fibrous ingredients, while the 316L stainless steel Hopper Blade is designed to evenly chop and process ingredients for efficient juicing.With a single Kuvings cold press juicer, users can prepare fresh juices and a variety of plant-based milks. By switching to the blank strainer, they can also easily make homemade sorbets.One of the key features of the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus is its expanded hopper capacity. The standard 88 oz. hopper can be combined with a 64 oz. extension hopper to provide a total capacity of 152 oz., making it one of the largest hopper capacities currently available in the slow juicer market.This hands-free design allows users to load a large quantity of ingredients and attend to other kitchen tasks while the juicer operates, offering added convenience for everyday use.[Kuvings 2026 Black Friday Sale Highlights]Promotion Period: November 13–30, 2026Save 30% OFFEligible Products: Juicers, Blenders & Dehydrators✨ Featured Product: NEW AUTO10 SQUARETM PlusShop Now: KuvingsUSA

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Kuvings USA Announces Official Launch of Black Friday Sale with 30% OFF Juicers, Blenders and Dehydrators News Provided By Kuvings November 13, 2026, 06:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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