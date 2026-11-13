Canton Fair Spotlight: EELUCK Secures 2,000-Unit On-Site Order For New Screenless Fitness Tracker From Indonesian Client

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GUANGDONG, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canton Fair Spotlight: EELUCK Secures 2,000-Unit On-Site Order for New Screenless Fitness Tracker from Indonesian ClientGUANGZHOU, CHINA - October 20, 2026 - EELUCK, a pioneering developer of professional sports smartwatches and advanced wearable solutions, made a remarkable impact at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair). Highlighted in authoritative national media coverage by Global Times and republished across major news portals including Sina, Tencent, Sohu, NetEase, Phoenix New Media (PNM), Baidu (Baijiahao), Flaming Wheels Times, and ASEAN TOP NEWS, EELUCK demonstrated how Chinese high-end smart hardware and supply-chain efficiency continue to lead international market expansion.During the exhibition, an Indonesian client visited the EELUCK booth to experience the company's self-developed mobile application and proprietary wearable technology. After rigorously verifying the data precision and performance of EELUCK's latest Screenless Fitness Tracker, the client placed an immediate on-site order for 2,000 units.“Relying on China's complete industrial chain, mature supply chain, and highly efficient R&D support, we are able to rapidly optimize costs and enhance our resilience against external market uncertainties,” said Coco, Sales Director at Wandisplay Technology Company Limited.Driving Smart Wearable Innovation with AI and Precision EngineeringAs global demand for intelligent health and sports tracking grows, EELUCK continues to stand out by integrating cutting-edge technology into accessible, stylish form factors. Beyond its newly launched screenless fitness tracker, EELUCK's core lineup of professional sports smartwatches features:Deeply Integrated AI Interactive Voice Assistant: Enabling natural voice interaction both on the smartwatch and through the dedicated EELUCK app. Users can seamlessly access health metrics, sports tracking summaries, and actionable training suggestions mid-workout without interrupting their rhythm or checking their phones.Dual-Frequency L1+L5 & Five-Satellite GPS Positioning: Supporting global BDS, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS satellite systems. The dual-frequency technology delivers ultra-fast satellite acquisition and pinpoint trajectory accuracy even under low-signal conditions.Professional Athletic Performance Suite: Equipped with third-party route navigation (.gpx import and Strava integration), football heat-map analysis, local music playback via direct TWS Bluetooth headphone pairing, and tailored training courses with voice broadcasts.Universal Compatibility: Seamless connectivity across both iOS and Android platforms, ensuring every athlete and outdoor enthusiast remains connected.Under the brand philosophy“Every Effort with LUCK,” EELUCK remains committed to encouraging sports enthusiasts worldwide to embrace a healthier lifestyle, explore broader horizons, and experience more wonderful moments.About EELUCKEELUCK specializes in the design, development, and global distribution of innovative smartwatches and health bands. Driven by a passionate, youth-led R&D team with backgrounds from top industry leaders, EELUCK combines exquisite craftsmanship with intuitive user experiences.Media Contact:EELUCKOfficial Website:

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Canton Fair Spotlight: EELUCK Secures 2,000-Unit On-Site Order for New Screenless Fitness Tracker from Indonesian Client News Provided By Globalso November 13, 2026, 06:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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