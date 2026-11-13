Diljit Dosanjh Asked Not To Perform Four Songs At Ahmedabad Concert, Child Protection Officer Seeks Restrictions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Ahead of his November 21 concert in Ahmedabad, singing superstar Diljit Dosanjh has been asked to refrain from performing four of his songs allegedly promoting alcohol, substance abuse and violence.

The District Child Protection Officer has written to the Police Commissioner seeking restrictions on the concert, stating that the songs should not be performed even with modified lyrics.

The official has requested that the singer refrain from performing four songs such as 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara Theke', 'Jeb Vicho Feem' and 'Jatt Fire Karda', which allegedly promote alcohol, substance abuse and violence. The request also applies to performing these songs with modified lyrics.

Diljit is all set to perform in Indore on November 15. Ahead of his performance, bomb threats have been issued to three banks and the city's Mayor's Secretariat through emails sent in Punjabi and English.

The threats have put security agencies on alert, with a Bomb Disposal Squad conducting a thorough search of the Mayor's Secretariat, while police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the emails.

Following the threats, security agencies have been put on high alert, and security arrangements at the targeted locations have been tightened.

According to information, threatening emails were sent targeting Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and the Indore Mayor's Secretariat. Notably, the emails were sent in both Punjabi and English. Following the threat, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team reached the Mayor's Secretariat and conducted a thorough inspection of the premises.

The team carried out a search operation, keeping all security aspects in mind.

Meanwhile, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that some people were attempting to disrupt good work, but such threats would not achieve anything. He added that events and development-related activities in the city could not be affected by such intimidation.

Police officer Rajesh Dandotiya said that threats had been received through emails targeting four different locations. The police are currently investigating the source of these emails and tracing the email IDs used to send the threats. Efforts are underway to determine where the threatening messages originated and who was behind them.