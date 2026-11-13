Delhi To Host 25Th International Meeting Of Communist And Workers' Parties Next Year

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Leaders of major Communist and workers' parties from across the world will gather in Delhi next year for the 25th International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMCWP). The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), will host the international conference, which is expected to witness participation from representatives of several countries, including China, Russia, Cuba, Vietnam, Greece, France, South Africa, Japan and Portugal.

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby said the conference is organised in different countries and provides a platform for communist parties worldwide to exchange views and discuss important international developments.

The previous meeting was held in Havana, the capital of Cuba, where communist leaders and representatives from several countries, including China, India, Russia, France, Japan, Vietnam, Greece and Portugal, participated.

Issues concerning international politics, wars, peace, economic inequality and the socialist system were among the key topics discussed during the meeting.

The International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties is a global forum established in 1999 to promote dialogue and cooperation among Communist and workers' parties across the world. The initiative was launched by the Communist Party of Greece, which played a key role in bringing the parties together for regular meetings.

The forum provides an opportunity for participating parties to discuss political and economic developments in their respective countries and formulate common declarations and action plans on issues such as international conflicts, imperialism, war, workers' rights and Socialism.

Although the meetings aim to strengthen coordination and cooperation among communist parties, their decisions and declarations are not binding on participating organisations.

India had previously hosted the international meeting in 2009, when the CPI(M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) jointly organised the conference. Representatives of 57 Communist and workers' parties from 48 countries attended the event, making it a significant gathering of Left-wing political organisations.