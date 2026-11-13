PM Modi Attends Prashanti Kutiram Golden Jubilee in Bengaluru Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, on Friday participated in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and the Birth Centenary Commemoration of author H. V. Sheshadri. The event is being held at S-VYASA, Prashanti Kutiram, Bengaluru, organised by the S-VYASA Registered Society in memory of Sheshadri. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale is the distinguished guest on the occasion. PM Modi is also set to inaugurate the Pink Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro later today. Governor of Karnataka Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar and Mayor of Miryang City, South Korea, Ahn Byeong-Gu are the guests of honour.H R Nagendra, President, S-VYASA Society, Prem Bhandari, Chief Advisor, International Affairs, S-VYASA, Satish Gupta, Vice President, S-VYASA Society, H R Dayananda Swamy, Chancellor, S-VYASA Deemed to be University and Manjunath Sharma N K, Vice Chancellor, S-VYASA Deemed to be University are also present. Speaking about the celebrations, H.R. Nagendra, President of VYASA Society, said earlier the occasion marks 50 years of service at Prashanti Kutiram and highlighted the institution's contribution to research in the field of yoga. "We are celebrating our Golden Jubilee celebration of the 50 years of our service in Prashanti Kutiram. We are known for research in the world. We are going further to develop the most unique research lab called Ritambhara to track the higher dimensions of yoga to what we call Samadhi," Nagendra told ANI. He further announced that the institution would launch its Thiruvananthapuram campus on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit. "On this very special occasion, when our Prime Minister is coming here, we are also going to launch our Thiruvananthapuram campus," he said. Nagendra also acknowledged the contributions of the institution's faculty members, students and alumni across the world and invited people to join the programme online. Meanwhile, Prem Bhandari, Chief Advisor for International Affairs at S-VYASA, announced that the institution would provide 1,000 world-class artificial limbs free of cost to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of HV Sheshadri. PM Modi is also set to virtually lay the foundation stone for the proposed Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant in Bengaluru.