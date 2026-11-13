TMC and Shiv Sena Leaders Question Delay in Calling Parliament Session

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Friday questioned the government's delay in convening a special session of Parliament, saying the House had remained suspended for more than three months and that the government must first put forward its proposals if it intends to introduce a Delimitation Bill. Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "...It is surprising that the government has not yet taken any decision regarding convening a special session. The government has kept Parliament in suspension for more than three months. This is not the way to run Parliament. If the government wishes to introduce a Delimitation Bill, it must first put forward its proposals..."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant also questioned the framing of the issue as women's reservation, pointing out that the legislation had already been passed in 2023. He alleged that the government's intention was to implement delimitation. "The law was passed in 2023. Why do you use the term women's reservation? That was passed a long time ago. This is not 'women's reservation.' They intend to implement delimitation..." Sawant said on Thursday. His remarks come amid the ongoing political debate over women's reservation and the proposed delimitation exercise, with the implementation of the 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies linked to a census and a subsequent delimitation exercise.

The Congress leader claimed that the Centre was convening a three-day special session to pass the proposed bills. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused him of attempting to push the Centre's delimitation agenda. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, maintains that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. However, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has demanded the immediate implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha and opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise.

Earlier, in August, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, was adjourned sine die after 19 sittings spread over 25 days. During the session, 12 Bills were passed, but only one, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was debated in the House. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was consequently not passed. (ANI)