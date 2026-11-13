Bharat Summit 2026 Begins in Hyderabad With 70 Nations Attending

Delegates and representatives from more than 70 countries arrived in Hyderabad on Friday to participate in the Bharat Summit 2026, which is being held on November 13 and November 14 at HITEX. The summit will bring together more than 1,000 elected representatives, policymakers and intellectuals to deliberate on global issues, peace, economic development and international cooperation.

Organised in Hyderabad for the second consecutive year under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Bharat Summit is a prestigious initiative, Vikramarka said. Speaking to ANI, Delegate Gabriel Puricelli highlighted the significance of the Telangana government's initiative to organise an international gathering of this scale.

"It is very important that the government of Telangana is convening such a big event. There are people from 70 countries with 1,000 delegates, and it is all about changing the world. In terms of the size of the conference, yes, there are around 1,000 delegates," he said.

Veronica Iniguez, a Congresswoman from Ecuador, said she was excited to participate in the summit, which has brought together representatives of different progressive political parties. "I am very excited to be here because I know that this congress is gathering people from different left-wing parties who are thinking about progressive ideas. I think that together we can bring new ideas and work towards building a better world," she said.

Speaking about her expectations from the summit, she said that connecting with people from different countries was among the most important aspects, as every country has its own circumstances and challenges. "I think the most important thing would be connecting with people because we all have differences, huge differences in our countries, and we have to build our policies based on what we have in each particular country. So, I guess that basically it is about being connected. This is what I am expecting here," she added.

Arjun Thapa, Chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Foundation Nepal, said he was participating in the summit to discuss ways to build peace across the world. "I am Arjun Thapa, coming from Nepal. I represent the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Foundation Nepal. I am the chairman of that organisation in Nepal. We are participating to discuss how we can build peace. For that matter, INC can lead worldwide. So, let's shape a new world order where peace and economic development prevail," he told ANI.

Subra Mahumapeelam, a delegate from the Republic of South Africa, highlighted the longstanding political, economic and social relations between India and South Africa and said the two countries had strengthened their ties over the years. "We are here to be part of this engagement in India because, as you know, South Africa has very longstanding political and economic relations with India. During our struggle for liberation in South Africa, India played a major role. However, after the establishment of democracy in South Africa, we strengthened and deepened our relationship with India economically, politically, socially and in other areas," he added.

"We are together with India in the BRICS grouping. We have very strong bilateral relations between South Africa and India, and our relationship is based on South-South cooperation. We believe that India plays a very important and pivotal role in leading the struggle to uplift the lives of people in the Global South," he said.

He further said that India and South Africa shared common views on several international issues, including the need to reform the United Nations Security Council and ensure representation for Africa. "India agrees with us that, for instance, we must transform the United Nations Security Council. There must be representation for Africa in the United Nations Security Council. We are very happy that India, at all material times, not only supports South Africa but the entire African continent. We look forward to participating in the summit, and we hope that its outcomes will be implemented by the leadership of the summit, particularly in India. We are very sure that this will happen," he added.

Highlighting the key issues that need global attention, Mahumapeelam said the discussions should cover a wide range of concerns, including security, healthcare, social cohesion, multilateral cooperation, economic stability and the rising cost of living. "There are many issues. These include global security, health, social cohesion, multilateral cooperation, the economy, stability in the world, the cost of living for the poor and vulnerable across the world, and how we deepen our cooperation as nations that believe in the same global perspective," he said.

The Bharat Summit 2026 is being held on November 13 and 14 at HITEX in Hyderabad, with more than 1,000 participants from over 70 countries confirming their participation. The two-day gathering brings together elected representatives, policymakers and intellectuals for discussions on issues of global significance.