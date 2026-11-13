Nations League: Spain Extend Unbeaten Run To 43 Games After Beating 10-Man Czechia 2-0

MENAFN - IANS) Prague, Nov 13 (IANS) World champions Spain extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 43 games when they defeated a 10-man Czechia in the UEFA Nations League at epet ARENA here.

Alex Baena and Marc Pubill scored for the visitors as Czechia captain Ladislav Krejci was sent off in the 69th minute for a foul on Roberto Fernandez, in what was a dominant outing for the Luis de la Fuente's men.

Spain dominated from the start, but Ferran Torres and Marc Cucurella were off target. Dean Huijsen headed an effort, which was re-gathered by Matej Kovar.

The deadlock broke when Baena scored a penalty after midfielder Lukas Ambros was penalised for a handball, with VAR confirming it. Baena put the world champions ahead with a strike from the 12-yard spot in the 39th minute as La Roja went 1-0 at the break.

Spain started the second half well too, as Yeremy Pino nearly got another one for the team when he raced onto a long ball and hit one past Kovar. The goal was, however, disallowed.

The hosts looked for an equaliser as Adam Hlozek hit a header over the crossbar in the 68th minute before Krejci fouled and was sent off.

The Czechia captain was initially given a yellow card, but it was converted into a red after a VAR check. Spain added salt to the wounds when Pubill scored in injury time in the 96th minute to clinch the contest 2-0.

This was Spain's fifth win in the ongoing Nations League and their 12th in all competitions. They are also unbeaten in 43 games now, having last lost to Scotland in March 2024.

Having already qualified for the quarterfinals, they have extended their lead in Group C. They will be hosting England next in Sunday's final group game, and the winner will top the table.

England have also made it to the quarters after beating Croatia 2-1 as Harry Kane marked a record-breaking game with a winning goal. Kane became England's leading men's appearance maker when he strode out for his 126th cap and celebrated the occasion in fitting fashion with his 92nd goal for his country, slotting home from the spot in the 64th minute for a strong win.