Russian Attack Injures Two Women In Vinnytsia, Damages Homes, Kindergarten

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"Two women were injured in another Russian attack on Vinnytsia. They were taken to hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical care," he wrote.

Drone attack kills two in Ladyzhyn

According to the mayor, a residential building caught fire. The blast wave also damaged private houses, apartment buildings and a kindergarten.

"Emergency services are working at the scene," Morhunov added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces damaged energy infrastructure and residential buildings in the Vinnytsia region in an overnight attack on November 12. One woman was injured.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine