Ukrainian, French Presidents Coordinate Positions Ahead Of Coalition Of The Willing Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian leader reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"We discussed the outcomes of the multilateral meeting in Dublin and coordinated our positions ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin. All of our partners are closely monitoring the diplomatic situation right now. And it is important to us that Europe not only be informed but also be involved in the negotiations to the fullest extent possible," Zelensky said.

The presidents also discussed the situation on the front line and the consequences of Russian strikes.

"The situation is very difficult in many of our cities and communities across Vinnytsia, Rivne, Kyiv, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions," Zelensky said.

Zelensky, Babis discuss economic cooperation, Ukraine's EU integration

According to him, since the beginning of this month alone, Russia has deliberately attacked energy facilities across Ukraine more than 310 times. Nearly 700,000 households are currently without electricity.

"Of course, we are doing everything possible to restore power. But we urgently need our partners' support," Zelensky said.

Earlier, during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Dublin, Zelensky discussed assistance in preparing Ukraine for winter, diplomatic efforts, the situation on the front line and Russian attacks.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine