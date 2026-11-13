Free Inventory Software For Food Brands: Peasy Earns Only On The Payments Brands Choose To Run Through It

Peasy logo

Free inventory software for food brands, no subscription or SKU cap. Peasy charges 2.99% on card invoice payments and 1% on ACH, only when a brand opts in.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Free inventory software for food brands is the whole model at Peasy, a Seattle company that makes food inventory management software for consumer packaged goods brands. Peasy has been free since day one, with no subscription, no per-seat fee and no SKU cap.The usual question about free inventory software is how it makes money. Peasy publishes the answer in its help center. It charges a fee only when a brand chooses to collect an invoice or pay a vendor bill through Peasy: 2.99% on card invoice payments, and 1% on ACH invoice payments and ACH vendor bill payments. Those payments are processed by Moov. There are no monthly minimums, maintenance fees or setup fees. Fees on vendor bill payments are shown before a payment is submitted.Payments are opt-in. A brand that keeps collecting from customers and paying suppliers outside Peasy pays Peasy nothing.The software covers what a brand buys, makes and sells in one place: purchasing and receiving, production templates with cost per batch and per unit, inventory and cycle counts, lot tracking, and a wholesale storefront. It syncs with QuickBooks Online, Shopify and Google Sheets. Beacon, Peasy's in-app assistant, answers questions about a brand's inventory and prepares actions the brand confirms."We're competing with spreadsheets, and spreadsheets are free. So Peasy is free. We earn only when a brand decides that getting paid and paying suppliers through Peasy is worth it to them," said Bryan Mitchiner, co-founder of Peasy.Food and beverage brands can see how Peasy works at peasyos. The fee details are published at peasyos/help/how-peasy-makes-money.About Peasy: Peasy (peasyos) is free inventory and operations software for CPG brands, including food and beverage makers. It covers what brands buy, make and sell, has no subscription, per-seat fee or SKU cap, and earns only when brands choose to run payments through it. Peasy was founded by Ryan Conti and Bryan Mitchiner and is based in Seattle. Peasy is backed by Bread and Butter Ventures and Founders' Co-op. It is a member of Startup CPG, Naturally Seattle, FoodBevy, SKU and BC Food & Beverage.

Ryan Conti, Co-founder

Peasy

+1 585-500-8417

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Free Inventory Software for Food Brands: Peasy Earns Only on the Payments Brands Choose to Run Through It News Provided By Convey Growth November 13, 2026, 05:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.