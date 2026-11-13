IGNITE Supports International Companies Entering Japan With An English-Speaking Team, Plans Japanese Consumer Research

The Osaka-based marketing agency for foreign companies works with clients in English, from the first consultation to the final report.

OSAKA, JAPAN, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IGNITE Co., Ltd., a marketing agency in Japan for foreign companies, provides marketing support to overseas businesses entering the Japanese market and communicates with clients in English. The company is headquartered in Osaka and has an office in Tokyo. Its team includes Japanese and international marketing specialists. Native English-speaking staff and bilingual staff communicate with clients throughout every stage, from consultation to reporting.Overseas companies that start selling in Japan face more than a language gap. In Japan, customers often research products differently and use different media than in a company's home market. IGNITE provides marketing support for Japan market entry through a single point of contact. Its work covers market research, Japanese SEO, search and social media advertising, influencer marketing, and website development and localization. For companies without a legal entity in Japan, IGNITE staff can serve as the company's local point of contact. Having a local contact can help a company test demand in Japan before making a larger investment.IGNITE has supported a range of overseas companies in Japan. Projects have included student recruitment in Japan for an English-language school in Los Angeles and a U.S. luxury umbrella brand's entry into the Japanese market. Other work includes the Japan launch of an international money transfer service and the Japanese localization of an English-learning app.Starting in December, IGNITE will publish a series of research findings on Japanese consumers. The research will examine how Japanese consumers respond to the Japanese-language content of overseas brands, and how they discover and research products from overseas."Japan is a large market, but what works overseas doesn't always work here," said Hiroki Mitsui, COO of IGNITE. "Our role is to let overseas teams work with us in English and help them make decisions based on data about how Japanese customers actually respond."More information is available at .About IGNITE Co., Ltd.IGNITE is an international marketing agency in Japan, headquartered in Osaka with an office in Tokyo. It supports overseas companies that want to launch products and services in Japan, as well as Japanese companies that want to reach customers abroad. The team includes native English-speaking staff and bilingual staff, so clients can communicate in English from consultation to reporting. Its services include market research, SEO, advertising, PR, social media marketing, influencer marketing, website development, localization, and e-commerce marketing.Website:

Hiroki Mitsui

IGNITE Co., Ltd.

+81 70-9254-6842

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IGNITE Supports International Companies Entering Japan with an English-Speaking Team, Plans Japanese Consumer Research News Provided By IGNITE Co., Ltd. November 13, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, World & Regional



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