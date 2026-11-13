Shop Awning Repairs Sydney Confirm Growing Demand For Folding Arm Awnings

Shop Awning Repairs Sydney

Leading Sydney Awning Company in an exclusive interview with Eleven Media confirmed the strong demand for popular folding arm awnings.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A folding arm awning is not for every location, it is a sun awning, not a storm shelter. Most are rated to roughly 30 to 40 km/h of wind (European wind class 2 or 3, depending on the brand). Above that they need to be retracted.

Exposed sites like coastal fronts, high balconies and wind tunnels between buildings can still have one, but it is strongly recommended a wind sensor or motion sensor be installed, so it retracts automatically when the wind picks up.

They are also not designed for heavy rain. Water can pool on the fabric, so they should be retracted in a downpour. For full weather protection a fixed awning or retractable roof is a better choice. It is worth noting that these awnings must never be left rolled up wet.

Michael Antonas, Founding Director of Shop Awning Repairs Sydney said this when interviewed by Eleven Media,“Despite some limitations on their use, folding arm awnings have become very popular in Sydney.” He went on to say,“The lifespan is often longer than people expect with quality solution dyed acrylic fabric holding its colour for 10 to 15 years with most carry a 10-year fabric warranty. Frames are powder-coated aluminium with steel springs and typically last well over 10 years with normal care.”

One consideration for the use of folding arm awnings is the need to allow at least 2.1 m clearance at the front bar, and ideally 2.3 m or more. The awning also needs a solid fixing point: brick, concrete, steel or a reinforced fascia. Brick veneer on its own isn't strong enough, so a fix through to the structure behind it. For shops and cafes with folding awnings over a public footpath, a council approval is usually needed, but not in all cases.

Options include wind, sun and motion sensors, remote or phone control, LED lighting and a drop valance for low sun. Full cassette models close-up completely and protect the fabric and arms when retracted.

Shop Awning Repairs Sydney are licensed builders with over 25 years in the trade, and site inspections are free.

For more information on folding arm awnings and Shop Awning Repairs Sydney, visit their website here: /motorised-folding-arm-awnings-sydney/

About Shop Awning Repairs Sydney

With nearly three decades of hands-on experience, Shop Awning Repairs Sydney specialises in the construction, repair and restoration of retail, commercial and heritage awnings across Sydney CBD: Eastern Suburbs to Northern Beaches, Sutherland Shire to Penrith.

From shopfront canopies that drive foot traffic to large-scale commercial installations built to compliance standard, through to the careful restoration of heritage-listed awnings using original materials and council-approved methods, they have the right expertise for every project.

Backed by registered Class 2 Building Practitioner (BUP0003446) and NSW builder's licence (196494C) credentials, the team delivers awning solutions that are structurally sound, aesthetically considered, and built to last in Sydney's demanding environment.

Building owners wondering if their awning is safe and complies with the Act should reach out for a low-cost structural safety check to ensure compliance via the website here:

Michael Antonas

Shop Awning Repairs Sydney

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Shop Awning Repairs Sydney Confirm Growing Demand for Folding Arm Awnings News Provided By Jetz Digital Pty Ltd November 13, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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