Affinity MSP Ranks 26Th In Smartcompany's 2026 Smart50

Affinity MSP ranks 26th in the 2026 Smart50, climbing three places in its second consecutive year, with FY26 revenue reaching $8.5 million.

- Nick OwerMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Affinity MSP ranks 26th in SmartCompany's 2026 Smart50Melbourne managed IT provider recognised as FY26 revenue reaches $8.5 millionAffinity MSP has ranked 26th in SmartCompany's 2026 Smart50, earning recognition in the annual programme celebrating Australia's fastest-growing small and medium businesses.The result marks a second consecutive Smart50 appearance for Affinity MSP, following its 29th-place ranking in 2025.SmartCompany's 2026 profile reports Affinity MSP's FY26 revenue at $8.5 million, up from $4.4 million in FY24, and lists a growth figure of 39%. The Smart50 ranks entrants using their average revenue growth rate across a three-year period.“Making the Smart50 for a second year is something our whole team can be proud of,” said Nick Ower, founder and managing director of Affinity MSP.“Our clients trust us with systems their businesses depend on every day. We want to earn that trust through reliable support, clear accountability and people who take ownership when something needs fixing.”Founded in 2019, Affinity MSP now supports approximately 100 clients across Australia and New Zealand and has a team of around 47 people, according to SmartCompany's profile.The business is developing Affinity1, its automation management platform, and introducing AI into first-line support to reduce repetitive work. Its August 2026 acquisition of EvolveCloud also supports plans to expand standalone cybersecurity services.“Growth gives us the opportunity to keep improving what we deliver,” Ower said.“Our focus is on practical improvements: helping clients get support more easily, giving our people better tools and making security easier to manage. Technology needs to solve a real problem for the business using it.”The Smart50 result follows Affinity MSP's recognition in the 2026 MSP 501, where it ranked 69th globally and was the highest-ranked Australian provider. The two programmes recognise different aspects of business performance: Smart50 focuses on revenue growth, while the MSP 501 assesses managed services businesses against an international performance framework.

Kai Antonio

Affinity MSP

+61 1300 943 486

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Affinity MSP ranks 26th in SmartCompany's 2026 Smart50 News Provided By Affinity MSP November 13, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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